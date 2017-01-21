David Morse savors the dirty roles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

David Morse (“St. Elsewhere,” “The Green Mile”) likes a certain kind of role — one that he found in abundance as Big Foster on “Outsiders.”

“Characters who have baggy pants and are little bit dirty and have facial hair,” Morse says, “or lots of dirt or tattoos.”

At 6 feet 4 inches, Morse is always a major presence on film or TV, but usually he's a gentle giant.

That's not the case in “Outsiders,” shot in Pittsburgh and starting its second season Jan. 24. It's a meaty role as a heavy-hitter in the Farrell clan, who rule their own off-the-grid kingdom atop Shay Mountain in rural Kentucky, as they have for generations. When a big coal company purchases the rights to mine the mountain and wants them evicted, Big Foster decides to make his move to claim clan leadership — by knocking off his own mother.

No, it wasn't hard to get into Big Foster's mindset. Not really.

“Well, my mother wouldn't appreciate it,” Morse says. “I think that's the fun of the show.”

When the “Outsiders” role came to him, it took some time to see anything he liked in Big Foster.

“Paul Giamatti, he and I have the same manager,” Morse says. “Our managers knew about it for a while. When WGN was ready to go, I was one of the people they were talking about. I thought the idea of it was really cool, not like anything I'd seen.

“The role of Big Foster I wasn't sure about — he was almost like a cartoon. He was almost too bad — not much color to him. As you can see, the series goes on, and he becomes more interesting and complicated as a character.”

The role took a bit of preparation, but it was largely self-directed.

“I don't know how you research a role like that,” he says. “I read some Shakespeare, to get a feel for language and characters. I knew that was a feeling the creators (wanted), and, at the same time, a biker's sensibility.”

He had to learn how to ride an ATV and pick up a complicated lingo sprinkled with words derived from Scottish and Gaelic.

“Riding the ATVs is the most fun I had doing anything in the series,” Morse says. “Every time they put a stunt man on, I was incredibly disappointed.”

Sometimes, the script left some room for the actors to figure out how their characters would act.

In one scene, the script just said, “They get married.”

“Well, how do they get married? So we, the actors, figured it out,” Morse says.

In this case, they decided that the groom would have to fight his way through a gauntlet of his kinsmen to his bride.

“The level of involvement on all of our parts was a challenge in creating this new world,” he says.

Though Shay Mountain's harsh terrain is depicted as remote and treacherous, it was actually shot at the Henry Kaufman Family Recreational Park in Monroeville. The town of Blackburg, at the foot of Shay Mountain, was played by Millvale. Interior sets were constructed at 31st Street Studios in the Strip District.

“We spent almost six months there; you couldn't ask for a better city,” Morse says. “It's perfect for the show. You wouldn't think a Jewish community center park could be the Appalachian mountains, and Millvale is just five minutes across the river (from the studio).”

“Outsiders” stars a lot of fresh faces — well, amply bearded and rusticated faces. Morse is the best known, and this is actually his second made-in-Pittsburgh project. Last year, he played Steelers legend Mike Webster in the film “Concussion.”

“He was a huge legend, and that made it a daunting experience, to take on a man like that,” Morse says. “A lot of people think he really represented the soul of the city, in a lot of ways. To play somebody at such a vulnerable time in their life and do it in a way is respectful is a real challenge.”

Michael Machosky is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.