Churilla is curator of St. Vincent College coverlet gallery

Lauren Churilla has some advice on work-life balance: “If you ever want to be a crazy person, go back to school and work full time.”

The curator of the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at St. Vincent College knows whereof she speaks: her after-work hours include working on a Ph.D. in American women's history at Carnegie Mellon University.

She has an undergraduate degree in history from St. Vincent and a master's in public history/archival museum and editing studies from Duquesne University. Her precious free time is spent at home in Murrysville with husband Corey Churilla.

Question: A gallery specializing in woven bed coverings from the mid-1800s seems like a rare thing. Are there others around?

Answer: One of the largest is actually very close — it's the National Museum of the American Coverlet in Bedford. Also in Palmyra, N.Y., there's the Alling Coverlet Museum. Other museums have coverlets, like Colonial Williamsburg and the Henry Ford Museum. The Westmoreland actually has coverlets too. Many smaller museums have coverlets as part of their collections, but us, Bedford and Alling are the only three specifically for coverlets.

Q: How long have you been on the job?

A: I started here in the spring of 2010.

Q: Can you describe your duties?

A: There's always more work than you have hours in the day. I spend a ton of time doing administrative work: grant writing, public relations, program planning, fundraising, management of staff, day-to-day care and organization of the collection.

For the exhibits, I do everything from picking the theme and the artifacts, to organizing the loans, picking up the loans, writing and doing all the design work for our labels. And the installation too, that's me.

Q: Did you have any training in exhibition planning and design?

A: It's kind of been learn on the fly, figure out what works and what doesn't work. When we start preparing an exhibit, I pick out which pieces I would like to show, then I figure out where they're going to go in the gallery.

As soon as I get things out here, I end up changing them until the last minute. I say, “I don't like the way that looks there; it has to go somewhere else.”

Q: How large is your collection?

A: As of now, about 750 pieces. The original donation was about 380 pieces. We got a large donation in 2014 from the University of Maryland. They had a textile museum that closed.

Q: Do you have a favorite piece?

A: My absolute favorite is in (storage), and it's falling apart. It has two steamboats, the Fox and the Lark. There's no date on it, but it's supposed to be commemorative of a steamboat race that happened allegedly on the Monongahela River. It's one of three. The (Senator John) Heinz History Center has one and I think the Washington County Historical Society has the other.

People have been trying to figure out exactly when and where the race was because it has the date July 4 (woven into the coverlet). We have the dates the boats were built and when they were decommissioned. One of them was made in Brownsville and one was made in Pittsburgh. The coverlet was probably made between 1865 and 1871.

Q: Why that one?

A: I just love it because it's one of the only ones with a steamboat theme, and I love the transportation items, but also because of the Pittsburgh ties. I'm very big on Pittsburgh history. I also love it because it's in shambles. I know that's a weird thing to like, but the McCarl family was very, very particular about the pieces they bought, so almost everything we have is in almost pristine condition, to the point that people don't think they're even antiques. They think they're made by the monks or something.

But because it's so different from anything else and because of the condition it's in, I just think it tells more of a story.

Q: Does working here make you want to try your hand at weaving?

A: People always ask me that! I took a class in college and I did a small weaving. That was enough for me. I don't have the patience to do it.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.