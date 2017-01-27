Seton Hill, Pittsburgh Ballet partnership helps student dancers

The teacher controls his body with ease. You can see the emotions in his face.

The students follow his every move. They are trying to emulate the feelings.

Inside the dance performance studio of the Seton Hill University Arts Center in Greensburg this hour-and-a-half choreography class is being led by Will Moore, a dancer for Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

It's part of a dance residency partnership between the Pittsburgh Ballet and Seton Hill. This program, in its second year, kicks off a semester of activities, including master classes and performances at the arts center.

“Last year, it was so great that I wanted to be part of it again this year,” says Chelsea Pawlak, a senior from Belle Vernon, who started studying ballet when she was 3 years old. “This is such a wonderful experience. I was nervous at first, but the professional dancers made us feel so comfortable. We dug deep into the choreography and then being able to see the actual performance was so exciting.”

During the residency classes this week, a group of 50 students learned choreography from Moore, and fellow dancers Julia Erickson and Cooper Verona. The pieces the students have been learning are part of “Millennial Movement,” a collection of new works created by the three Pittsburgh Ballet dancers and two of their colleagues. The pieces will be performed by Pittsburgh Ballet dancers May 5 and 6 at the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center in Greensburg. The performances will be open to the public.

Later in the spring semester, members of the ballet will come to campus to teach master classes to the students and youth dancers from the community.

Senior Marcus Parfitt from Jeannette says it's exciting to see what professionals are doing since he is about to enter their world once he graduates in May.

“My goal is to dance professionally,” Parfitt says. “I am open to anything that involves dancing from musical theater to cruise ships to working at Disney.”

He says he is always willing to learn something new because dancing is an art you never perfect.

“Being able to learn from a professional like Will is all about the experience and building on that experience,” Parfitt says. “Dancers from the Pittsburgh Ballet can provide advice on how they got to where they are.

“This is such a unique opportunity. I bet a lot of schools don't get to have members of a professional ballet company come to their school. I am always nervous before a performance, but there's an adrenaline rush once you get out there. Dancing doesn't feel like work to me. It's a privilege to be a dancer. When I am not dancing, a part of me is missing.”

Being able to spend time in the studio working with professionals during the creative process is such a benefit to the students, says TaMara Swank, assistant professor of theater and dance choreography, technique, and dance kinesiology for Seton Hill.

“They physically learn the performance, and so when they sit in the audience and watch what they learned being performed, they will feel more connected to the performance,” Swank says. “It's a way for them to prepare for the professional world.”

The students welcome the critique and feedback from the professionals because it helps them hone their craft, Swank says.

The students include dance majors, dance minors as well as non-dance majors. They are here because they are willing to learn something new and they've made the decision to participate on their own.

“They learn from this, and it helps build confidence,” Swank says. “It can help them with presentations or other parts of their lives to come. This is about bettering them as artists. Artists I have met like to share and help support each other, because they want success for all artists. (Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre) is a wonderful professional ballet company. I have so much respect for what they do. We want to keep this partnership going, because we will all benefit from it.”

Yes, they will, agrees Stefan Subal, assistant professor of theater and dance at Seton Hill.

“This experience is so valuable,” says Subal, who performed with the Richmond Ballet. “It's a chance to enrich and broaden their experience. I know how busy these dancers are, but they are taking the time to come here and spend time teaching our students. That is huge.”

It's important to the professionals who want to give back to the community, says Moore, who is originally from Ipswich, London and in his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Ballet. He says for this residency he came up with a concept but created the moves as he went along, feeding off the students while watching their dance moves.

“I really want to help them,” Moore says. “This time with them is special. I love art and I love the physical aspect of dance. They are super smart. I know that because I can change the piece and they keep changing with it.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.