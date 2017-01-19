Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Robert Downey Jr. joins Steelers Nation with People's Choice speech

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 9:42 a.m.
REUTERS
Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for Favorite Action Movie Actor at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles.

Updated 3 hours ago

We all know that Seth Meyers, Joe Manganiello, Snoop Dogg, Billy Gardell and Christina Aguilera are full-fledged members of the Steelers Nation.

This week, the nation added a new, publicly declared, celebrity member — Robert Downey Jr.

In his acceptance speech at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 18, the Iron Man included a "Go Steelers" while giving a shout out to his mother's family in Pennsylvania. Elsie Downey, who died in 2014, was born in Dormont. The man who accompanied Downey to the awards and was seated beside him in the front row was dressed in a Steelers jacket and 412 hat.

Downey, who starred in last year's "Captain America: Civil War," won for favorite action movie actor.

