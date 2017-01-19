NBC bringing back 'Will & Grace,' renewing 'This is Us'
Updated 7 hours ago
NBC made a couple of big announcements at the Television Critics Association meetings this week.
• “Will & Grace,” which aired from 1998 to 2006, is making a comeback. NBC said 10 new episodes are set to air during the 2017-18 season. The series will feature original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.
Discussions about reviving “Will & Grace” began immediately after the stars appeared in an election-themed reunion video last September, said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.
• The network has renewed its freshman drama “This is Us” for two more seasons, with at least 18 episodes per season.
The drama is proving a success with the advertiser-favored young adult demographic and has drawn critical praise.
Pittsburgh plays a crucial role in the show and one episode this season featured a flashback to the day of Super Bowl XIV, in which the Steelers beat the L.A. Rams. The show stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown and airs at 9 p.m. Tuesdays.