Entertainment planner: Jan. 26-Feb. 8

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Vinny Pastore (“Big Puss” from 'The Sopranos')
Michael Phillip Edwards performs his one-man play 'I Am Not Sam.'
Comedian Greg Warren
Country artist Justin Moore
JAN. 26

Pittburgh Public Theater's “Twelfth Night,” Jan. 26-Feb. 26, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org

JAN. 27

“I Am Not Sam,” Jan. 27-28, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Kris Kristofferson, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Twenty One Pilots, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Monroeville Home Show, Jan. 27-29, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

JAN. 28

Comedian Greg Warren, Club Cafe, South Side, Pittsburgh. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com

London Calling, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Super Diamond with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Hervé Tullet book signing to open “Hervé Tullet's Art Explosion: Pittsburgh,” Children's Museum, Jan. 28-29. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Boyce Park SnowFest, Jan. 28-29, Plum. alleghenycounty.us/parks

Comedian Billy Elmer, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

Dinner with The Sopranos — Shut Up and Eat!, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com

JAN. 31

Ms. Lauryn Hill, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

“Something Rotten!,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Jan. 31-Feb. 5, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

FEB. 1

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

FEB. 2

Lee Brice and Justin Moore, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

FEB. 3

Keller Williams and Leo Kottke, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

M'onique, Feb. 3-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

FEB. 4

Westmoreland's Winter WineFest, Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center. winefestpa.com

Winterfest, Moraine State Park, Portersville. 724-368-9185 or visitbutlercounty.com

Winterfest, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington. nemacolin.com

Poetry Out Loud Regional Finals, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster, Children's Museum of PIttsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Ohiopyle WinterFest. facebook.com/OhiopyleSP

FEB. 5

Westmoreland Reptile Expo, Youngwood VFD. 724-640-9669 or westmorelandreptileexpo.com

All About You! Free Admission Sunday, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

