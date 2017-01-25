Entertainment planner: Jan. 26-Feb. 8
Updated 25 minutes ago
JAN. 26
Pittburgh Public Theater's “Twelfth Night,” Jan. 26-Feb. 26, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-316-1600 or ppt.org
JAN. 27
“I Am Not Sam,” Jan. 27-28, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Kris Kristofferson, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Twenty One Pilots, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Monroeville Home Show, Jan. 27-29, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
JAN. 28
Comedian Greg Warren, Club Cafe, South Side, Pittsburgh. 412-431-4950 or clubcafelive.com
London Calling, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Super Diamond with the Pittsburgh Symphony, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Hervé Tullet book signing to open “Hervé Tullet's Art Explosion: Pittsburgh,” Children's Museum, Jan. 28-29. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
Boyce Park SnowFest, Jan. 28-29, Plum. alleghenycounty.us/parks
Comedian Billy Elmer, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
Dinner with The Sopranos — Shut Up and Eat!, Monroeville Convention Center. monroevilleconventioncenter.com
JAN. 31
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
“Something Rotten!,” part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Jan. 31-Feb. 5, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
FEB. 1
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
FEB. 2
Lee Brice and Justin Moore, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
FEB. 3
Keller Williams and Leo Kottke, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
M'onique, Feb. 3-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
FEB. 4
Westmoreland's Winter WineFest, Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center. winefestpa.com
Winterfest, Moraine State Park, Portersville. 724-368-9185 or visitbutlercounty.com
Winterfest, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington. nemacolin.com
Poetry Out Loud Regional Finals, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster, Children's Museum of PIttsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
Ohiopyle WinterFest. facebook.com/OhiopyleSP
FEB. 5
Westmoreland Reptile Expo, Youngwood VFD. 724-640-9669 or westmorelandreptileexpo.com
All About You! Free Admission Sunday, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org