Winterfest celebrations to brighten gloomy days

Poet Robert Frost said, “You can't get too much winter in the winter.” Some would debate that; but even with a lack of snow, this year's wet and gloomy days can give rise to cabin fever.

These Feb. 4 Winterfest celebrations could be just what the doctor ordered; so grab your sled, your snowshoes, your snowsuit or just yourself and head out for some frosty fun:

Moraine State Park, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, Butler County

11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Beach on the South Shore

New to the seventh annual Winterfest is the Lawrence County Habitat for Humanity Douse for a House, says interim assistant park manager Jess Stewart.

Participants in the 1 p.m. polar bear plunge must register and sign a waiver.

A 5K walk and run will precede the main event at 10 a.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m.

Smokey the Bear and Pittsburgh Penguins mascot Iceburgh will be on hand. Horse-drawn wagon rides; ice and wood carving demonstrations; a snowshoe workshop; bonfires; live music; and a chili cook-off are planned.

“We're praying for snow,” Stewart says. “Some of our activities are snow-dependent, but we'll go on with everything as best we can.”

Stewart also notes that the festival has moved from its previous North Shore location to the South Shore, and that there is a small fee for the chili tasting.

Details: 724-368-8811 or visitbutlercounty.com

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, Fayette County

9 a.m.-8 p.m. at Mystic Mountain and Sundial Lodge

Nemacolin's Winterfest is not totally at the mercy of Mother Nature, says recreation supervisor Rob Wright.

“We have a lot of snow-making potential, so we can make winter happen,” he says.

Winterfest visitors are invited to come in crazy costumes for the Funky Slopestyle Competition and Funky Relay Race. For the Out Cold Party, participants race down the hill while trying not to spill a mug of beer.

Also planned are children's activities, sled dog meet-and-greet, mountain scavenger hunt, live entertainment and a 7:45 p.m. torchlight parade.

Regular rates apply for access to the slopes and equipment rental. Registration, waivers and fees also apply to many of the special events, Wright says.

Anyone taking the 11 a.m. polar bear plunge will earn a free lift ticket and equipment rental for the day.

Details: 866-344-6957 or nemacolin.com

Ohiopyle State Park, 124 Main St., Ohiopyle, Fayette County

11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sugarloaf Sledding area, off Sugarloaf Road south of Ohiopyle, Fayette County

Instead of a snow date, this event has a no-snow date of Feb. 11, but the park's environmental education specialist Barbara Wallace hopes it won't be needed.

“We really just need enough snow to sled; even a couple of inches will do,” she says.

If the ground is white, sledding will just be the start of the fun. Also on tap are snowshoe and cross-country skiing demonstrations, a human sled dog race and hillbilly curling, using milk jugs instead of granite stones.

Friends of Ohiopyle will sell hot foods and beverages.

The only paid activity will be horse-drawn sleigh rides, which are $5, or $3 for ages 4-12. Younger children ride free.

Details: 724-329-8591 or friendsofohiopyle.info

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.