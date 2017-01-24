Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Annual Monroeville show offers everything to make a house a home

Candy Williams | Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Paul Falovolito
Home show attendees getting information on home improvements from one of the exhibitors.
Submitted
Brian Santos, known as “The Wall Wizard” for his painting and wallpapering tips, will share his expertise in several presentations during the weekend at the Monroeville Home Show.

Updated 28 minutes ago

This year's edition of the Monroeville Home Show Jan. 27 to 29 offers more than 200 exhibits — from air conditioners to water softeners — for repairing, remodeling and redecorating the home.

The show at Monroeville Convention Center is one and a half times bigger than last year's home show, with 60 new companies represented and a variety of new additions and entertainment, according to organizer Kelly Simon.

Appearing on the home show's Entertainment Stage will be Alex Portis of Monroeville, a recent contestant on Food Network's “Kids Baking Championship,” who will show off his extreme cupcake decorating skills and have his homemade baked goods available in his booth, “Big Al's Bakery.”

Brian Santos, known as “The Wall Wizard” for his painting and wallpapering tips, will share his expertise on the most effective methods of applying paint, faux finishes and wallpaper as well as his “quick fixes” and advice on tool options and color selection. He will have seven presentations of “The Wizard's Workshop” throughout the weekend.

Santos, who has been a guest on “Good Morning America,” “Today” and HGTV's “Smart Solutions,” works in the San Francisco Bay area. His website lists former NFL quarterback Joe Montana, actress Doris Day and “Star Wars” creator George Lucas as his past clients.

Stan Gordon of Greensburg will be on hand all weekend to sign books and offer his illustrated presentation on strange sightings in the “UFO Anomolies Zone.” Gordon has investigated reports of UFO sightings, Bigfoot and cryptic encounters across the state, including a famous 1965 incident in Kecksburg.

New to the home show will be an “Antiques & Vintage Showcase” featuring a selection of 30 antiques and collectibles dealers, including Sutersville Antique Mall, sponsor of the Showcase.

Also new will be a 2,000-square-foot Sports & Celebrity Pop-Up Store offering Pittsburgh sports memorabilia. Simon says a portion of proceeds will benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and two pet rescue organizations, Animal Full Life Rescue of Pittsburgh and Kopy Kat Sanctuary of Delmont.

Those attending the home show may support the event's pet food drive by bringing dry and canned pet food donations and depositing them in bins in the exhibition area.

Other featured activities at the home show include:

• Craft Beer Corner, with free samples from local craft breweries and a booth with information about a planned beer museum in Pittsburgh.

• Wine Pavilion, with samplings of more than 20 wines and bottles available for sale.

• A Food Corner with pizza, hot and sweet sausage sandwiches, pulled pork, pasta salad, meatball hoagies and cranberry coleslaw available for sale, in addition to homemade desserts and snacks.

• Camp Bow Wow's Pet Lover's Lane.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.