Annual Monroeville show offers everything to make a house a home

This year's edition of the Monroeville Home Show Jan. 27 to 29 offers more than 200 exhibits — from air conditioners to water softeners — for repairing, remodeling and redecorating the home.

The show at Monroeville Convention Center is one and a half times bigger than last year's home show, with 60 new companies represented and a variety of new additions and entertainment, according to organizer Kelly Simon.

Appearing on the home show's Entertainment Stage will be Alex Portis of Monroeville, a recent contestant on Food Network's “Kids Baking Championship,” who will show off his extreme cupcake decorating skills and have his homemade baked goods available in his booth, “Big Al's Bakery.”

Brian Santos, known as “The Wall Wizard” for his painting and wallpapering tips, will share his expertise on the most effective methods of applying paint, faux finishes and wallpaper as well as his “quick fixes” and advice on tool options and color selection. He will have seven presentations of “The Wizard's Workshop” throughout the weekend.

Santos, who has been a guest on “Good Morning America,” “Today” and HGTV's “Smart Solutions,” works in the San Francisco Bay area. His website lists former NFL quarterback Joe Montana, actress Doris Day and “Star Wars” creator George Lucas as his past clients.

Stan Gordon of Greensburg will be on hand all weekend to sign books and offer his illustrated presentation on strange sightings in the “UFO Anomolies Zone.” Gordon has investigated reports of UFO sightings, Bigfoot and cryptic encounters across the state, including a famous 1965 incident in Kecksburg.

New to the home show will be an “Antiques & Vintage Showcase” featuring a selection of 30 antiques and collectibles dealers, including Sutersville Antique Mall, sponsor of the Showcase.

Also new will be a 2,000-square-foot Sports & Celebrity Pop-Up Store offering Pittsburgh sports memorabilia. Simon says a portion of proceeds will benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and two pet rescue organizations, Animal Full Life Rescue of Pittsburgh and Kopy Kat Sanctuary of Delmont.

Those attending the home show may support the event's pet food drive by bringing dry and canned pet food donations and depositing them in bins in the exhibition area.

Other featured activities at the home show include:

• Craft Beer Corner, with free samples from local craft breweries and a booth with information about a planned beer museum in Pittsburgh.

• Wine Pavilion, with samplings of more than 20 wines and bottles available for sale.

• A Food Corner with pizza, hot and sweet sausage sandwiches, pulled pork, pasta salad, meatball hoagies and cranberry coleslaw available for sale, in addition to homemade desserts and snacks.

• Camp Bow Wow's Pet Lover's Lane.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.