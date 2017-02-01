'Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed' taking over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There will be loud roaring coming from inside the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh from Feb. 3 to 5.

More than 20 life-like dinosaurs will be nestled inside the building, made of foam latex over a metal armature. Some require hundreds of pieces to be constructed.

Explore up-close encounters with a life-like Stegosaurus, Velociraptor and the king Tyrannosaurus Rex in this walk-through exhibit making its first trip to Pittsburgh. The dinosaurs are animatronic, which brings an extra layer of fun and realism to the event.

“Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed” is a family-friendly, educational walk-through exhibit featuring several prehistoric attractions and activities for children ages 2 to 12. Visitors will travel through the Mesozoic era and learn about dinosaurs from Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous.

The display takes 25 skilled craftsmen eight to 10 hours to install.

“Dinosaurs allow us to imagine what our world was long before people were around,” says crew chief Michael Lavin. “It's a great educational event for the whole family, young and old. It lets the guest journey back to the time of the dinosaurs, and have a great time while doing it.”

Activities include becoming a junior paleontologist for a day and completing a scavenger hunt, riding a dinosaur, getting involved in cretaceous crafts, adventuring through the Valley of the Bones, where guests can participate in fossil painting as well as digging for bones in the Dino Dig.

There also will be miniature golf, a Dino Raceway and a baby dinosaur.

“People love dinosaurs because they are ‘huge.' It's so fun to see how big they were compared to anything we have a frame of reference to today,” says Lauren Dublin, publicity coordinator VStar Entertainment Group, which produces the exhibit that has visited 56 cities since launching in 2016.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.