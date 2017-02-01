Entertainment planner: Feb. 2-15
FEB. 2
Lee Brice and Justin Moore, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
FEB. 3
Keller Williams and Leo Kottke, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
M'onique, Feb. 3-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
Pittsburgh Symphony presents Midori, Feb. 3 and 5, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Feb. 3-5, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 4
Westmoreland's Winter WineFest, Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center. winefestpa.com
Winterfest, Moraine State Park, Portersville. 724-368-9185 or visitbutlercounty.com
Winterfest, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington. nemacolin.com
Poetry Out Loud Regional Finals, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster, Children's Museum of PIttsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org
Ohiopyle WinterFest. facebook.com/OhiopyleSP
FEB. 5
Westmoreland Reptile Expo, Youngwood VFD. 724-640-9669 or westmorelandreptileexpo.com
All About You! Free Admission Sunday, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
FEB. 9
Martina McBride, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“JH: Mechanics of a Legend,” presented by the Hiawatha Project, Feb. 9-18, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 10
Monster Jam, Feb. 10-12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's “Alice in Wonderland,” Feb. 10-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Greensburg Civic Theatre's “The Wedding Singer,” Feb. 10-12, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or GGCCevents.org
Ray Brown Tribute, Feb. 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Pilobus, Feb. 10-11, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Sleeping Beauty,” Feb. 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Anything Goes,” Feb. 10-12, Performing Arts Center, St. Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events/the-arts/student-theater
“I Loathe Lucy, a Murder Mystery,” Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
Theatre Factory's “The Complete History of America (abridged),” Feb. 10-26, Trafford. 412-372-9200
FEB 11
Foghat, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Bach Choir of Pittsburgh presents for Randall Thompson's “Requiem,” Feb. 11-12, First Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. bachchoirpittsburgh.org
Steel City Kitties Cat Show, Feb. 11-2, Monroeville Convention Center. 412-373-7300
John Nemeth, Feb. 11-12, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us
FEB. 12
Skillet, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
FEB. 13
Brandon Uranowitz, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 14
“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” Feb. 14 at IUP's Fisher Auditorium and Feb. 15 at Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. tajexpressthemusical.com/bollywoodmusical
Little Anthony & The Imperials, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Galumpha, Feb. 14-19, part of Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org