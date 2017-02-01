Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: Feb. 2-15

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Getty Images
Mo'Nique
Celebrate Chinese New Year at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh. Credit: Children's Museum of Pittsburgh
Feld Motor Sports
The monster truck Instigator will be part of the Monster Jam coming to Consol Energy Center.
Stee Reinis
Foghat
Beowulf Sheehan
Pilobolus 'Shadowland 2'
tajexpressthemusical.com
'Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical'

Updated 16 minutes ago

FEB. 2

Lee Brice and Justin Moore, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

FEB. 3

Keller Williams and Leo Kottke, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

M'onique, Feb. 3-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

Pittsburgh Symphony presents Midori, Feb. 3 and 5, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Feb. 3-5, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 4

Westmoreland's Winter WineFest, Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center. winefestpa.com

Winterfest, Moraine State Park, Portersville. 724-368-9185 or visitbutlercounty.com

Winterfest, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington. nemacolin.com

Poetry Out Loud Regional Finals, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Lunar New Year Celebration: Year of the Rooster, Children's Museum of PIttsburgh, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Ohiopyle WinterFest. facebook.com/OhiopyleSP

FEB. 5

Westmoreland Reptile Expo, Youngwood VFD. 724-640-9669 or westmorelandreptileexpo.com

All About You! Free Admission Sunday, Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

FEB. 9

Martina McBride, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“JH: Mechanics of a Legend,” presented by the Hiawatha Project, Feb. 9-18, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 10

Monster Jam, Feb. 10-12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's “Alice in Wonderland,” Feb. 10-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Greensburg Civic Theatre's “The Wedding Singer,” Feb. 10-12, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or GGCCevents.org

Ray Brown Tribute, Feb. 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Pilobus, Feb. 10-11, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Sleeping Beauty,” Feb. 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Anything Goes,” Feb. 10-12, Performing Arts Center, St. Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events/the-arts/student-theater

“I Loathe Lucy, a Murder Mystery,” Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com

Theatre Factory's “The Complete History of America (abridged),” Feb. 10-26, Trafford. 412-372-9200

FEB 11

Foghat, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh presents for Randall Thompson's “Requiem,” Feb. 11-12, First Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. bachchoirpittsburgh.org

Steel City Kitties Cat Show, Feb. 11-2, Monroeville Convention Center. 412-373-7300

John Nemeth, Feb. 11-12, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us

FEB. 12

Skillet, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

FEB. 13

Brandon Uranowitz, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 14

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” Feb. 14 at IUP's Fisher Auditorium and Feb. 15 at Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. tajexpressthemusical.com/bollywoodmusical

Little Anthony & The Imperials, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Galumpha, Feb. 14-19, part of Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.