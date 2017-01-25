Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Actress Mary Tyler Moore is dead at age 80, publicist says

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 2:45 p.m.
REUTERS
File Photo: Actress Mary Tyler Moore arrives for the taping of 'Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl' in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/File Photo
In this Jan. 29, 2012 file photo, Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Life Achievement award at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles. Moore is being spotlighted in a new DVD collection called 'The Dick Van Dyke Show: Classic Mary Tyler Moore Episodes.' The set gathers 20 episodes that dwell on the home life of Rob and Laura Petrie, putting the comic radiance of Moore on full display.
In this 1965 file photo, from left, Dick Van Dyke, as Rob Petrie, and Mary Tyler Moore, as Laura Petrie, talk to Larry Matthews, who plays their son, Ritchie, on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show.'
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2012 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore at the taping of 'Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America's Golden Girl' in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Vince Bucci, File)
FILE - This June 24, 2009 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Type 1 Diabetes Research on Capitol Hill in Washington. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2015, file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 26th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards ceremony in New York. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Tina Fineberg, File)
FILe - This May 22, 1966 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore and her husband Grant Tinker at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/David Smith, File)
FILE - This Jan. 8, 2012 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore at the taping of 'Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America's Golden Girl' in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Vince Bucci, File)
Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore as Mary Richards. Image dated 1970.
FILE - This May 25, 1964 file photo shows Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore, co-stars of 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' backstage at the Palladium with their Emmys for best actor and actress in a series at the Television Academy's 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo, File)
FILE - This March 31, 1981 file photo shows Mary Tyler Moore at the 53rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Moore, nominated for Best Actress for her film 'Ordinary People,' lost out to Sissy Spacek for 'Coal Miner's Daughter.' Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen, File)

NEW YORK — Mary Tyler Moore, the star of two of TV's best-loved sitcoms, has died.

Her publicist, Mara Buxbaum, says Moore died with her husband and friends nearby. She was 80.

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” In the 1970s, she created one of TV's first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

