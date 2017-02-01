Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre to kick off season with 'Dracula'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 2017-18 season includes a classic masterpiece, a centennial tribute that requires singing dancers, a collection of brand new works from company choreographers, and a couple of audience favorites.

“Dracula” returns Oct. 27 to 29 to the Benedum Center. Originally created as a co-production between Houston Ballet and Pittsburgh Ballet, the popular piece premiered in 1997, 100 years after publication of Bram Stoker's gothic novel.

“The ballet has a great kind of aura to it,” says Terrence S. Orr, artistic director for the ballet. “I love the effect of the stage coach coming in at the end of the second act. It swirls in and he grabs the girl and swings her up. It's just one delightful scene. It's kind of a horrifying scene, but just the way they do it, it makes you smile and then you realize it is not a nice scene — they've kidnapped her.”

“The Nutcracker” makes its seasonal splash Dec. 1 to 27 at the Benedum with 25 performances.

“Swan Lake” — with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Orchestra — brings romance to the Valentine season Feb. 16-25, 2018, at the Benedum. Set to the stirring themes of Tchaikovksy's score, the split personalities of Odette and Odile mirror the age-old battle between good and evil.

“Swan Lake is one of the ballets that is dear to my heart,” Orr says. “It's a great, great classical work. I'm having new scenery built for it, with designs from Peter Farmer. And I'm very much looking forward to putting that production together. It's always a highlight of any season.”

“Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre: New Works” runs March 16 to 25, 2018, at August Wilson Center. The mixed repertory program comes from five company choreographers. Each will create a signature work offering insight to the way dancers interpret their own medium.

“This will be a great opportunity to be able to use choreographers from within,” Orr says. “It will be a very wonderful, inventive part of the year.”

“West Side Story Suite” and “In the Night” closes the season May 4 to 6, 2018, at the Benedum with the 100th birthday celebrations of choreographer Jerome Robbins and composer Leonard Bernstein. The 1957 “West Side Story Suite” challenges dancers physically, but also will require them to add their singing voices to the performance. Robbins' 1940 “In the Night” is set to four Chopin nocturnes with pas de deux for three couples.

Subscriptions are on sale now with season packages beginning at $81.

Details: 412-454-9107 or pbt.org

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.