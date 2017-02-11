Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

78-year-old Gresko has never stopped dancing
Shirley McMarlin | Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ballroom dance instructor Jerry Gresko, owner of TDI Gresko Ballroom Dance in Greensburg, Pa., poses for a portrait on Thursday Feb. 02, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Ballroom dance instructor Jerry Gresko, owner of TDI Gresko Ballroom Dance in Greensburg, Pa., poses for a portrait on Thursday Feb. 02, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

By age 78, most people are at least thinking of slowing down, if they haven't already. Not Jerry Gresko, who owns and operates TDI Gresko Ballroom Dance in downtown Greensburg with his wife, Judy Gresko. When he's not on the dance floor, he's not exactly standing still, Judy says.

“You've heard the saying, ‘jack of all trades, master of none?'” she asks. “Jerry is a master of them all.”

The South Greensburg resident paints, writes and works on cars, but through it all — even a 40-year corporate career — he's never stopped dancing.

Question: What keeps you going?

Answer: I've always had a lot of ambition and I can't sit still. I'm 78 years old, and I can dance all day. I think if you put your mind to something, and you like what you're doing, you'll do well.

Q: What sparked your interest in dance?

A: I remember going to school dances and being a wallflower — I was a James Dean type with a cigarette. But I'd see these guys with a girl on each arm and I'd think, “Gee, how did that guy get all those girls?” It was his dancing.

Q: So when did you learn?

A: My first lessons were in Fort Lauderdale. I was just out of the service in 1960 or '61, and I was working as a lifeguard. The girlfriend of my friend, who I went to the bars with, said, “Why don't you go to the Fred Astaire dance studio and say you want to be a dance instructor? They'll teach you for free.” So two of us went up there and said, “We'd like to be dance teachers.” They said, “Can you dance?” We said, “No, but we're willing to learn.”

They put on a mambo and we picked it up just like that, both of us.

I was there less than three weeks when they gave me a student. I said, “I can't dance that well yet,” and they said, “You know more than she does.”

Q: Do you have a favorite dance?

A: I like them all, but I do have preferences. I learned to love the paso doble and the tango. I think it's because of the influence it has on the person dancing. In the three minutes you're dancing, you marry with that great music and become one with it.

Q: What's changed in dance over the years?

A: Ballroom was very strong in the '60s and then it dropped off as open dancing came on the scene and became more creative. The twist was a dance where the partners are separated, although Chubby Checker always felt that it was a couples dance. You dance it together, even though there's no touching. Contact dancing came and went, but “Dancing With the Stars” brought contact dancing back. It's been good for ballroom dancing.

Q: You and Judy participate in the local Dancing With the Celebrities events. How do you prepare your partners, especially the first-timers?

A: I tell my students that you have to have theater in your mind when you're dancing. There's a lot of theatrics in it. Even dancing a swing, you have to be looking at one another, and attracting one another and making it fun. The cha cha is a dance that revolves around a tease, so if you put the theatrics in it, it looks great. And that's what people have to do to win.

Q: You also teach martial arts. How does that relate to dancing?

A: Did you know that Bruce Lee was an avid ballroom dancer? You can go to his website and read about his dancing. He was a great cha cha dancer; he won a cha cha gold cup in Hong Kong in 1958 before he came to the United States. He came to Los Angeles in 1959 and the first thing he did was open a dance studio.

A lot of his skills in martial art come from the ballroom, the skills of balance and movement. Bruce Lee has a lot of ballroom movement. You can see it in his hands — he probably learned that from the cha cha. His back stance comes from tango.

Q: I have two left feet. Could you teach me to dance?

A: Everybody has the rhythm. Your heart beats, right? The four/four timing for a typical foxtrot or even the swing — feel the beat of the music and feel your heart at the same time. Your heart will actually beat to the beat of some music. So you have the rhythm.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Reach her at smcmarlin@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.