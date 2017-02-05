Barrymore as zombie mom? Wild role in her Netflix series 'Santa Clarita Diet' gave her new life

Drew Barrymore was in the middle of chaperoning a clamorous kiddie play-date — theme: Disney princess — at her Los Angeles home when the subject of vomit came up.

Fake vomit, to be clear.

Barrymore was child-like in her enthusiastic description of the artificial puke she became intimately acquainted with during production of “Santa Clarita Diet,” her new TV series, which is available now on Netflix.

“Oh my God, you should have smelled it,” she said in her signature vocal cadence. “It smelled worse than vomit. Like something in the mixture was spoiled. It was so disgusting, but also so cool and fun. I wanted more of it on me!”

She realizes this is an odd thing to say. But not any more bizarre than learning her first lead TV series role is in a quirky comedy in which she plays a suburban wife and mom who becomes a zombie.

Barrymore, 41, has been a Hollywood mainstay since she was a youngster, coming from a legendary theatrical family and rising to fame at age 7 with “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” Over the past 18 years, she's become synonymous with bouncy, girl-power-type characters (“Charlie's Angels,” “Whip It,” “Going the Distance”) in which she starred and, in some cases, produced through her company Flower Films.

“Santa Clarita Diet” is in that vein — only with a bit more flesh and blood.

Barrymore stars opposite Timothy Olyphant (in his follow-up TV role to FX's “Justified”) as couple Sheila and Joel, real estate agents who live in the easygoing California suburb and whose lives are upended when Sheila dies and is reborn as a zombie with special dietary needs for human flesh. The series, the brainchild of Victor Fresco (“My Name Is Earl,” “Better Off Ted”), tackles a variety of issues, such as the strength of love, narcissism and self-empowerment.

“The hard thing, frankly, is getting an actress of a certain age to read a script that has a 16-year-old daughter in it,” Fresco said in a telephone interview. “A lot of actresses don't want to play a mom to kids, let alone kids that are 16. Drew embraced that.”

“In my opinion,” Barrymore said, “I only get better. If I have to age to do that, bring it on. I would never want to go back to my younger self — not because things weren't great but I just would never want to give up what I know now. In Hollywood, it's the same (stuff). It's like, I don't care what people think about getting older.”

At first, Barrymore just wasn't interested in an acting gig. Her time these days is split between her production company and a cosmetics line, Flower Beauty, and she even has a brand of wines. But then she began to see the role as an opportunity to rejuvenate her life following a divorce from her husband of four years, Will Kopelman, last summer.

“When I started the show,” she said, “my life was falling apart. And I know it sounds melodramatic, but I felt like my dreams were dying. It was a really hard time for me. This show gave me and my children this wonderful adventure. The schedule was great; my girls and I were able to take road trips every weekend. It's like I got back to believing in things again. The only way I could put it is, I felt like someone had dimmed my light. And by the end of the show, I felt so bright; like I was burning at full mass. Sheila gave me a lot more than just a job.”

“My guilty pleasure for my kids is I buy them those awesome dresses in a bag for like $10.99,” Barrymore said while venturing off into another room to escape some of the noise. “They have this big chest full of them and they invite their friends over and go through it and play dress-up. It's the cutest thing ever. And me and all my mom friends come over and we chat while the kids play.”

Sheila, on the other hand, chips some meat off of a frozen corpse and tosses it into a blender to make a smoothie to take on her ladies' power walk. The once-mousy real estate agent — who doesn't exhibit the typical pallor of the undead, making it easy for her metamorphoses to go undetected by her neighbors — comes to relish her new zombie identity; it gives her more confidence and energy.

“I realized I could really parallel my life with her,” Barrymore said. “I started the show and I was like, ‘Victor, I've gained 20 pounds and I'm going through hell in my personal life.' So we sort of made this plan of how Sheila would go from Cro-Magnon to erect human through the course of the show.”

“I liked making a show where a husband and wife excel and become stronger partners through crazy adversity,” she said. “I liked seeing a couple that worked well together. I was happy seeing a functioning couple.”

“She's a rare one,” Olyphant said in a phone interview of his co-star. “There's just something very refreshing about being around her.”