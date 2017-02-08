Entertainment planner: Feb. 9-22
FEB. 9
Martina McBride, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“JH: Mechanics of a Legend,” presented by the Hiawatha Project, Feb. 9-18, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 10
Monster Jam, Feb. 10-12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's “Alice in Wonderland,” Feb. 10-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Greensburg Civic Theatre's “The Wedding Singer,” Feb. 10-12, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or GGCCevents.org
Ray Brown Tribute, Feb. 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Pilobus, Feb. 10-11, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Sleeping Beauty,” Feb. 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Anything Goes,” Feb. 10-12, Performing Arts Center, St. Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events/the-arts/student-theater
“I Loathe Lucy, a Murder Mystery,” Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com
Theatre Factory's “The Complete History of America (abridged),” Feb. 10-26, Trafford. 412-372-9200
FEB. 11
Foghat, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Bach Choir of Pittsburgh presents for Randall Thompson's “Requiem,” Feb. 11-12, First Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. bachchoirpittsburgh.org
Steel City Kitties Cat Show, Feb. 11-2, Monroeville Convention Center. 412-373-7300
John Nemeth, Feb. 11-12, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us
FEB. 12
Skillet, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Author Chris Grabenstein , Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org
FEB. 13
Brandon Uranowitz, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 14
“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” Feb. 14 at IUP's Fisher Auditorium and Feb. 15 at Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. tajexpressthemusical.com/bollywoodmusical
Little Anthony & The Imperials, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Galumpha, Feb. 14-19, part of Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 16
George Clinton And Parliament Funkadelic, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Jessica Lee Jazz Trio, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Singing comedian Stephen Lynch , Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
FEB. 17
Alle-Kiski Strong Busy Beaver HomExpo , Feb. 17-19, Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer. 724-224-3400 or allekiskistrong.com
Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show , Feb. 17-19, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com
Magic & More for a Cure featuring Doc Dixon , benefitting JDRF Western Pennsylvania at Pitt-Greensburg, Pitt-Greensburg Campana Chapel. magicandmore.eventbrite.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “Broadway Standing Ovations,” Feb. 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Stage Right's “Pippin,” Feb. 17-19, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org
Speed Date the Art and SweetArt Dance, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Late Night with ACT Variety Show , Feb. 17-19, Worthington Civic Center, Kittanning. 724-297-3228 orarmstrongcommunitytheater.org
FEB. 18
Pittsburgh Opera's “As One,” Feb. 18-26, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghoper.org
Sal Valentinetti , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Comedy Night , Delmont VFD, to benefit Westmoreland County parks and trails projects. 724-733-3661
Tropical Forest Congo Festival , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Committed a capella group, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org
Bodiography's “Phoenix Rising,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
42nd Pittsburgh Antiques show and Sale, February 18-19, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bethel Park. 412-734-5279 or pittsburghglassclub.org
FEB. 21
“Book of Mormon,” Feb. 21-26, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
FEB. 22
Gregory Porter, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org