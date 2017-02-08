Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: Feb. 9-22

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Duane Rieder
Corey Bourbonniere (Mad Hatter), Hannah Carter (Alice), and William Moore (White Rabbit).
Joseph Llanes
Martina McBride
Prize winning 'Custard', a Cream Lynz Point Exotic cat, gets a last minute stroke of the grooming comb from Judy Dunkin of Geneva, Ohio before going in front of the judges at the fourth annual Steel City Kitties Allbreed Cat Show at the Monroeville Convention Center last weekend. Despite the frigid temps outside, a wide variety of kitties were warm and cuddly inside the convention center performing at the top of their class for the judges.
Skillet
Christian rock band Skillet
Jasmine Goldband | Trib Total Media
A beaded bird figure is part of the new Tropical Forest Congo exhibit at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens.
Joan Marcus
'The Book of Mormon' musical concerns a pair of young Mormon men sent to serve a two-year mission of spreading their religion to the people of Uganda.

FEB. 9

Martina McBride, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“JH: Mechanics of a Legend,” presented by the Hiawatha Project, Feb. 9-18, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 10

Monster Jam, Feb. 10-12, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Ballet Theater's “Alice in Wonderland,” Feb. 10-19, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Greensburg Civic Theatre's “The Wedding Singer,” Feb. 10-12, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or GGCCevents.org

Ray Brown Tribute, Feb. 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Pilobus, Feb. 10-11, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Sleeping Beauty,” Feb. 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Anything Goes,” Feb. 10-12, Performing Arts Center, St. Vincent College, Unity. stvincent.edu/community-events/the-arts/student-theater

“I Loathe Lucy, a Murder Mystery,” Oaks Theater, Oakmont. theoakstheater.com

Theatre Factory's “The Complete History of America (abridged),” Feb. 10-26, Trafford. 412-372-9200

FEB. 11

Foghat, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Bach Choir of Pittsburgh presents for Randall Thompson's “Requiem,” Feb. 11-12, First Presbyterian Church, Pittsburgh. bachchoirpittsburgh.org

Steel City Kitties Cat Show, Feb. 11-2, Monroeville Convention Center. 412-373-7300

John Nemeth, Feb. 11-12, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us

FEB. 12

Skillet, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Author Chris Grabenstein , Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

FEB. 13

Brandon Uranowitz, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 14

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue,” Feb. 14 at IUP's Fisher Auditorium and Feb. 15 at Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. tajexpressthemusical.com/bollywoodmusical

Little Anthony & The Imperials, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Galumpha, Feb. 14-19, part of Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 16

George Clinton And Parliament Funkadelic, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Jessica Lee Jazz Trio, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Singing comedian Stephen Lynch , Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

FEB. 17

Alle-Kiski Strong Busy Beaver HomExpo , Feb. 17-19, Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer. 724-224-3400 or allekiskistrong.com

Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show , Feb. 17-19, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com

Magic & More for a Cure featuring Doc Dixon , benefitting JDRF Western Pennsylvania at Pitt-Greensburg, Pitt-Greensburg Campana Chapel. magicandmore.eventbrite.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “Broadway Standing Ovations,” Feb. 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Stage Right's “Pippin,” Feb. 17-19, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org

Speed Date the Art and SweetArt Dance, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Late Night with ACT Variety Show , Feb. 17-19, Worthington Civic Center, Kittanning. 724-297-3228 orarmstrongcommunitytheater.org

FEB. 18

Pittsburgh Opera's “As One,” Feb. 18-26, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghoper.org

Sal Valentinetti , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Comedy Night , Delmont VFD, to benefit Westmoreland County parks and trails projects. 724-733-3661

Tropical Forest Congo Festival , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Committed a capella group, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org

Bodiography's “Phoenix Rising,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

42nd Pittsburgh Antiques show and Sale, February 18-19, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bethel Park. 412-734-5279 or pittsburghglassclub.org

FEB. 21

“Book of Mormon,” Feb. 21-26, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

FEB. 22

Gregory Porter, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

