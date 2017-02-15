Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

A&E Briefs: Porter to perform and Warsaw woodcuts

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Shore Fire Media
Gregory Porter
Submitted
“Father of Orphans” by Bruce Carter

Updated 50 minutes ago

Porter to perform

When Gregory Porter first appeared in Pittsburgh at the beginning of this decade, he was a virtually unknown fellow in a curious little hat.

But his voice made him a frequent visitor here and elsewhere. He will bring it — and his great sense of song — Feb. 22 to the August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh.

The baritone has been on a steady rise to success since his first days at the Cabaret Theater and the JazzLive International Festival, where he was such a frequent guest he seems almost like a Yinzer.

But he moved up to Blue Note records. His “Liquid Spirit” album won a Grammy award in 2014 and his new “Take Me to the Alley” is nominated for one for 2017.

Music begins at 8 p.m. Admission: $55. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.com

— Bob Karlovits

Warsaw woodcuts

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh will host an exhibit opening and reception for “The Warsaw Woodcuts Series and Other Works by Bruce Carter” from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

A Pittsburgh-based artist and Carnegie Mellon University art professor, the late Bruce Carter (1930-2016) is best known for creating a series of wood block prints relating to the Warsaw Ghetto.

Including 10 of Carter's works, as well as a sculpture, the exhibit reflects Carter's 20-year study of the Warsaw Ghetto, and includes anguished images that reflect the emotional difficulty the artist had with what he discovered in his research.

In addition to the works by Carter, the Holocaust Center will also display text panels discussing the Warsaw Ghetto and explaining the historical significance of the art.

Cost to attend the opening and reception is $10, and free for Holocaust survivors and students with a valid ID. Light refreshments will be served.

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh is located at 826 Hazelwood Ave in Greenfield and is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Regular admission is free. Details: 412-939-7289 or holocaustcenterpgh.org/upcomingevents/

— Kurt Shaw

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.