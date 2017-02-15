A&E Briefs: Porter to perform and Warsaw woodcuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Porter to perform

When Gregory Porter first appeared in Pittsburgh at the beginning of this decade, he was a virtually unknown fellow in a curious little hat.

But his voice made him a frequent visitor here and elsewhere. He will bring it — and his great sense of song — Feb. 22 to the August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh.

The baritone has been on a steady rise to success since his first days at the Cabaret Theater and the JazzLive International Festival, where he was such a frequent guest he seems almost like a Yinzer.

But he moved up to Blue Note records. His “Liquid Spirit” album won a Grammy award in 2014 and his new “Take Me to the Alley” is nominated for one for 2017.

Music begins at 8 p.m. Admission: $55. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.com

Warsaw woodcuts

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh will host an exhibit opening and reception for “The Warsaw Woodcuts Series and Other Works by Bruce Carter” from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19.

A Pittsburgh-based artist and Carnegie Mellon University art professor, the late Bruce Carter (1930-2016) is best known for creating a series of wood block prints relating to the Warsaw Ghetto.

Including 10 of Carter's works, as well as a sculpture, the exhibit reflects Carter's 20-year study of the Warsaw Ghetto, and includes anguished images that reflect the emotional difficulty the artist had with what he discovered in his research.

In addition to the works by Carter, the Holocaust Center will also display text panels discussing the Warsaw Ghetto and explaining the historical significance of the art.

Cost to attend the opening and reception is $10, and free for Holocaust survivors and students with a valid ID. Light refreshments will be served.

The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh is located at 826 Hazelwood Ave in Greenfield and is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Regular admission is free. Details: 412-939-7289 or holocaustcenterpgh.org/upcomingevents/