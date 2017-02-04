Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Study: Camping for a few days aids circadian clock

The Washington Post | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Many Americans are so delinquent about getting consistent sleep, according to a 2016 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that a third of the population snoozes for fewer than seven recommended hours of sleep a night.

As the weekend warrior knows, falling asleep may come a little easier when it happens beneath the stars. A new report from the University of Colorado, Boulder, backs up that woodsy wisdom with evidence taken from a small group of campers. A weekend trip was enough to make a difference in the rise and fall of the hormone melatonin, which regulates our biological clock. And a week spent outside in winter —thanks to the exposure to 9 hours of sunlight daily, rather than the artificial stuff — shifted sleep times earlier and reset the body's circadian clock.

“Living in our modern environments can significantly delay our circadian timing and late circadian timing is associated with many health consequences,” said Kenneth P. Wright, a sleep researcher and author of the new study published in the journal Cell, in a news release. “But as little as a weekend camping trip can reset it.”

Wright's previous research suggested a week of summer camping was enough to shift sleepers to be more in sync with the rise and fall of the sun.

In the first part of the 2017 follow-up study, Wright and his colleagues wanted to know if less time spent outdoors would have a similar effect.

“Weekend exposure to natural light was sufficient to achieve 69 percent of the shift in circadian timing we previously reported after a week's exposure to natural light,” Wright said in the statement.

