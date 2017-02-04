N.Y. lawmaker seeks tackling ban

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Growing evidence of a link between football hits and brain injuries has led all 50 states to pass laws aimed at protecting young people from concussions, but a New York lawmaker wants to go even further — banning tackle football.

“Football is the only major sport where on every single play, the objective is to violently hit the competition,” said Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, whose measure would bar youth football leagues from allowing anyone 13 or younger to tackle.

And while his bill has gained little support since the Bronx Democrat first introduced it four years ago, with some legislative colleagues bashing it as government overreach, experts say the times may be changing.

Even as the nation gears up to watch the Super Bowl, participation in youth tackle football leagues has dropped nearly 20 percent since 2009. More parents concerned about safety are switching to flag football. And USA. Football, the national governing body for amateur football, is planning to introduce a less-violent overhaul of the youth game, with fewer players on the field and rule changes that reduce violent collisions.

“There's unquestionably a movement afoot, which is wonderful,” said Dr. Robert Cantu, a leading expert on football-related brain injuries and co-director of Boston University's Center for the Study of Traumatic Encephalopathy.

State laws intended to prevent head injuries vary, though most require athletes to be removed from a game or practice if a concussion is suspected, and be cleared by a medical professional before they can return.

Benedetto said he understands his youth tackling proposal goes well beyond that and will upset football fans who think he's meddling with a beloved pastime.

That would include Republican Sen. Terrence Murphy of Yorktown, a chiropractor who for nearly two decades volunteered at high school football and lacrosse games. He said he's seen compound fractures, torn ACLs and yes, concussions.

But he said schools have concussion protocols in place and “if I don't want my son to play football that's a decision I would make. ... It's another example of big government getting in the way.”