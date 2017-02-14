Party at the Palace Theatre puts emphasis on fundraising

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Public response to the Palace Theatre's 90th anniversary celebration in 2016 has resulted in some changes to the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's upcoming Party at the Palace, set for Feb. 25.

While anniversary events led to renewed appreciation of the downtown Greensburg theater's cultural and historical significance, it also revealed some misunderstandings about the party itself, says Kelli Brisbane, assistant to Mike Langer, president of the trust, which operates the venue.

“Some of the feedback I've gotten shows that we need to stress that this is a fundraiser for the Palace,” Brisbane says. “Some people thought it was just a party to have a party.”

“We also heard that some people thought that attendance is by invitation only, and of course, that's not the case,” Langer adds.

Past events, billed as the Hollywood Party at the Palace, celebrated show business down through the decades. This year, the event has been rebranded as a “Party With A Purpose: 5 Parties, 1 Night to Support the Historic Palace Theatre,” which emphasizes that proceeds will support theater operations, Langer says.

The evening will kick off as usual with an on-stage VIP pre-party, which will feature a video detailing $750,000 in recent theater upgrades and renovations.

“You can see the plaster and the painting and that type of thing, but a lot of (the work was done) behind the scenes: HVAC, plumbing, electrical,” Langer says. “We're thrilled with the growth of the Palace in the last decade, but when you run 75,000 people through a 90-year-old building, you'll get wear and tear; so it needed some tender, loving care. The video will show the before and after.”

VIPs can buy chances to win a one-carat diamond compliments of Beeghly and Co. Jewelers. Tickets for a $4,000 cash drawing will be available to all attendees.

As the theme suggests, the event will feature small themed parties-within-the-party, Brisbane says.

While the usual black tie and evening gowns will certainly be appropriate, Brisbane says, some of the new festivities will lend themselves to more casual cocktail and party attire, which in turn may appeal to a new demographic.

“We'll still have plenty for the older generation to enjoy, but we're also trying to bring in some younger people,” says event chairwoman Peg Colosimo. “The younger people on our committee have brought in some good ideas.

“I want to stress that this is a Westmoreland County function, not just a Greensburg one,” she says. “We've reached out to people in Ligonier, Scottdale, all over the county, and we've had a great response in sponsorships.”

The more intimate-themed gatherings will be scattered throughout the venue and even in the courtyard, where a whiskey and cigar lounge will be set up under a heated tent.

A Pints & Pies Pub, with pizza, ale, desserts and acoustic music by Josh Starrett, will occupy the Upper Megan's Suite, while the suite itself will transform into a New York cocktails and cabaret lounge with vocals by Tony and Renata Marino and Courtney Harkins, along with John Noble interpreting Frank Sinatra.

On the mezzanine, chef Rizzi DeFabo will preside over the Tuscan Wine & Cheese Lounge.

Held over from previous parties will be the main event-opening performance by the Stage Right Sensations on the grand staircase.

“Watching that dance routine on the marble steps has been, year after year, a crowd favorite,” Langer says. “The kids love it and the crowd loves it.”

Honoring the past while keeping up with the times is key to continued success, Langer and Brisbane agree.

“We believe (the Palace is) the anchor of the cultural district, and the idea that we've been here for 90 years has a very strong effect on the community,” Langer says. “If you go back through the history books and look at who the major employers were (90 years ago), most of them are gone; but the Palace is still here. We're very proud of that.”

Brisbane's interest is both professional and personal: “My grandmother is 86, and she and my grandfather had their first date there.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.