Entertainment planner: Feb. 16 - March 1

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
The Palace Theatre in Greensburg will be the site of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's 10th annual Hollywood Party on Feb. 28. Tickets are available through the trust office and on the theater website; visit thepalacetheatre.org. For more information, call Kelli Brisbane at 724-836-1123, ext. 10.
Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco performs at Stage AE on Sunday, July 3, 2016.
FEB. 16

George Clinton And Parliament Funkadelic, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Jessica Lee Jazz Trio, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Singing comedian Stephen Lynch , Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

FEB. 17

Alle-Kiski Strong Busy Beaver HomExpo , Feb. 17-19, Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer. 724-224-3400 or allekiskistrong.com

Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show , Feb. 17-19, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com

Magic & More for a Cure featuring Doc Dixon , benefitting JDRF Western Pennsylvania at Pitt-Greensburg, Pitt-Greensburg Campana Chapel. magicandmore.eventbrite.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “Broadway Standing Ovations,” Feb. 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Stage Right's “Pippin,” Feb. 17-19, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org

Speed Date the Art and SweetArt Dance, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Late Night with ACT Variety Show , Feb. 17-19, Worthington Civic Center, Kittanning. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org

FEB. 18

Pittsburgh Opera's “As One,” Feb. 18-26, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghopera.org

Sal Valentinetti , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Comedy Night , Delmont VFD, to benefit Westmoreland County parks and trails projects. 724-733-3661

Tropical Forest Congo Festival , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Committed a capella group, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org

Bodiography's “Phoenix Rising,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

42nd Pittsburgh Antiques show and Sale, February 18-19, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bethel Park. 412-734-5279 or pittsburghglassclub.org

FEB. 21

“Book of Mormon,” Feb. 21-26, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org

FEB. 22

Gregory Porter, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 23

Disney on Ice, Feb. 23-26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Aries Spears , Feb. 23-26, Pittburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

“Dixie's Never Wear a Tubetop while Riding a Mechanical Bull,” Feb. 23-25, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 24

“Nine,” Feb. 24-March 4, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu/tickets

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Rhapsody in Blue,” Feb. 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Curtis Selgado , Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us

FEB. 25

Lewis Nash Quintet with special guest Roger Humphries, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Party at the Palace, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“Let Them Eat Cake,” Marie Antoinette-themed event, Hartwood Acres mansion, Indiana Township. 412-767-9200 or alleghenycounty.us/parkprograms

Phipps Seed and Plant Swap , Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

FEB. 28

Panic! At The Disco , Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MARCH 1

The Head and the Heart , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Author Christina Baker Kline , part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures New & Noted series, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

