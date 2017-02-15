Entertainment planner: Feb. 16 - March 1
Updated 51 minutes ago
FEB. 16
George Clinton And Parliament Funkadelic, Stage AE, North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Jessica Lee Jazz Trio, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Singing comedian Stephen Lynch , Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
FEB. 17
Alle-Kiski Strong Busy Beaver HomExpo , Feb. 17-19, Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer. 724-224-3400 or allekiskistrong.com
Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show , Feb. 17-19, Monroeville Convention Center. sportandtravel.com
Magic & More for a Cure featuring Doc Dixon , benefitting JDRF Western Pennsylvania at Pitt-Greensburg, Pitt-Greensburg Campana Chapel. magicandmore.eventbrite.com
Pittsburgh Symphony Pops “Broadway Standing Ovations,” Feb. 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Stage Right's “Pippin,” Feb. 17-19, Greensburg Garden and Civic Center. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheater.org
Speed Date the Art and SweetArt Dance, Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Late Night with ACT Variety Show , Feb. 17-19, Worthington Civic Center, Kittanning. 724-297-3228 or armstrongcommunitytheater.org
FEB. 18
Pittsburgh Opera's “As One,” Feb. 18-26, Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters, Strip District. pittsburghopera.org
Sal Valentinetti , Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Comedy Night , Delmont VFD, to benefit Westmoreland County parks and trails projects. 724-733-3661
Tropical Forest Congo Festival , Phipps Conservatory, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Committed a capella group, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. thehillman.org
Bodiography's “Phoenix Rising,” Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
42nd Pittsburgh Antiques show and Sale, February 18-19, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Bethel Park. 412-734-5279 or pittsburghglassclub.org
FEB. 21
“Book of Mormon,” Feb. 21-26, part of PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh, Benedum Center. 412-456-4800 or trustarts.org
FEB. 22
Gregory Porter, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 23
Disney on Ice, Feb. 23-26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Aries Spears , Feb. 23-26, Pittburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
“Dixie's Never Wear a Tubetop while Riding a Mechanical Bull,” Feb. 23-25, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 24
“Nine,” Feb. 24-March 4, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu/tickets
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Rhapsody in Blue,” Feb. 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Curtis Selgado , Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us
FEB. 25
Lewis Nash Quintet with special guest Roger Humphries, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Party at the Palace, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“Let Them Eat Cake,” Marie Antoinette-themed event, Hartwood Acres mansion, Indiana Township. 412-767-9200 or alleghenycounty.us/parkprograms
Phipps Seed and Plant Swap , Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
FEB. 28
Panic! At The Disco , Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MARCH 1
The Head and the Heart , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Author Christina Baker Kline , part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures New & Noted series, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org