Jokes, not politics, when Martin and Short team up

You could call this “A Tale of Two Martins.” That show title would be briefer than what the stars have dubbed it: “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Lives.”

Steve Martin and Martin Short — two comedians who prove you can be funny long into your Medicare years — bring their tour to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center this week.

They do goofy musical numbers, tell jokes —­ together and alone — and toss good-natured but pithy barbs at each other.

The show, which visits dozens of states from North Carolina to California, includes stand-up comedy, film clips, musical numbers and conversations about their lives in show business. It will include bluegrass from Martin's six-piece band, Steep Canyon Rangers, and show tunes from Short and his accompanist, pianist Jeff Babko.

The duo told the Associated Press before the tour started that they'll be stepping gingerly around the topic of Donald Trump and the election.

“I believe that the community of America is extremely volatile right now,” Martin said. “I think it's time to lay off it because for people who are vested one way or the other, it's very hard for them to laugh at it. In time, it'll be fine. In time. But right now, it's like, ‘Are you with us or against us?' ”

“I think it's more important to find safe islands where you can put all this endless negative energy aside and celebrate something that's perhaps non-partisan,” Short told the AP.

After watching a Florida show by the touring comics in February, a reviewer noted, “the two also poked fun at themselves … But they appeared to be having as much fun as the audience, which roared with laughter throughout the evening.”

One of Short's digs is aimed at his co-star's musical taste. “Performing with Steve,” Short likes to crack, “is like ‘Deliverance': It's all fun and games, until the banjos come out.”

Jabs aside, Martin still skillfully plucks the banjo, as he did when he was the arrow-through-the-head, wacky comic who burst on the scene in the 1970s.

Back when Martin's “Well excuuuuuuuse me!” was echoing around America, Short was just starting out in show business, bouncing between Canadian stage musicals and comedy.

Short had the good fortune of meeting Eugene Levy and Dave Thomas at college. In 1982, Levy and Thomas brought Short onto “SCTV,” the Canadian sketch-comedy show where Short developed several characters, including the hyper-weird Ed Grimley.

In the mid-1980s, Short performed Ed Grimley and several other characters as a “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

Martin and Short have been friends since the 1980s. They have worked together on films like “Three Amigos” and the “Father of the Bride” franchise. Both adore the comedy of Mike Nichols and Elaine May and still make each other laugh.

“When I'm offstage and Marty is doing his solo 10 minutes in the show, I sit there and admire it. It's like he's doing it for the first time. I couldn't do it,” said Martin. “It's just so great to have a partner you think, ‘This guy's really good.'”

While Short has stuck to comedy through the years, Martin, who is 71 but has been silver-haired for years, has had an unusually diverse career. He has won Grammy Awards ­— first for comedy, years later for his banjo playing. He has dabbled in serious acting, first with the movie “Pennies From Heaven,” then on Broadway opposite Robin Williams in Mike Nichols' 1988 production of “Waiting for Godot.”

Martin also has written the plays “Picasso at the Lapin Agile” and “Traitor,” novellas “Shopgirl” and “The Pleasure of My Company” and the novel “An Object of Beauty.” And he has starred in dozens of movies, including “The Jerk,” “Roxanne,” “Parenthood,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “The Pink Panther.”

While Martin's days as a leading-man may be long past, the live shows with Short show he has plenty of comic energy left.

Though Martin is one of the funnier humans on the planet, he often leans toward the straight man, next to the unpredictable, screwball-esque Short, still Puck-ish at 66.

They started promoting the show last fall, on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Short talked of first meeting Martin, in 1985. “And I remember how pale he was, in person … Steve, you're whiter than a Trump rally.”

After a few more zingers, Short insisted, “We're very close friends­ — we're closer than Putin and Trump.”

Tom Scanlon is a Tribune-Review contributing writer. Associated Press writer Mark Kennedy contributed to this report.