It's all relative in this Greensburg Art Center exhibition

What: Exhibition of paintings by Kevin Kutz, Sandy Jackson and Eddie Mitchell

The Greensburg Art Center got a three-for-one deal when Bedford artist Kevin Kutz was asked to stage an exhibition there.

Kutz invited his half-sister Sandy Jackson of Ligonier and cousin Eddie Mitchell of Kirtland, Ohio, to join in. Their combined show, “Relative to Relative to Relative,” will open with a March 18 reception and run through April 29.

“We originally contacted Kevin, and it was his idea to include his family members,” says center president Renie Pollock. “Given their story, it's kind of ironic how they all have a similar style in their work. They all have these great, painterly brush strokes.

“It's like a twins-separated-at-birth story, and now they've all found each other.”

Kutz explains that he was placed for adoption by his birth mother, the late Barbie Mitchell of Ligonier, who later married Pittsburgh artist Charles Jackson and gave birth to Sandy Jackson.

Kutz says he became “great friends” with Barbie and Sandy when he was a young adult and first met Eddie Mitchell at his birth mother's memorial service last year.

He learned that Barbie had studied art at Carnegie Tech, now Carnegie Mellon University, which is also his alma mater. He now owns a piece of her artwork from her student days.

“Barbie's husband, Charles Jackson, (gave me) a piece that she had worked on probably when I was in the oven,” he says.

As he got to know the family, he says, “All my idiosyncrasies seemed to make sense. Someone told me that (Barbie) was the most creative person they ever knew.”

Kutz says he is looking at the “Relative” exhibit as a tribute to his birth mother's life.

“Sandy asked if we had a theme, but I wanted to leave it open, so I said, ‘Do your own thing,' ” Kutz says. “It will be a little bit of a mixed bag, mostly paintings.”

Visitors to the exhibit will recognize many Southwestern Pennsylvania scenes among his paintings. In recent years, his work has shown in at the St. Vincent Gallery, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley and Borelli-Edwards Galleries in Pittsburgh.

Jackson, who studied at Cooper Union, an art, architecture and engineering school in New York City's East Village, says her contributions also will include Pennsylvania landscapes rendered in oils and acrylics.

“I like my work to stay kind of accessible and not be too obscure,” she says. “I like it to be able to communicate with the viewer.”

Mitchell characterizes his work as “pseudo-Impressionistic, with touches of Cezanne and Seurat, and a little bit of Van Gogh, with the thick paint strokes.”

He says he will bring about a dozen pieces to Greensburg in “a wide array of subjects and styles: a sunset, a rainy city night, a seascape.”

In addition to his painting, Mitchell is a real estate investor and teaches art at the Cleveland Institute of Art and Lakeland Community College in Kirtland.

“It's great to be able to do this show with Kevin and Sandy,” he says. “I hadn't met him until his mother's memorial service, and he's a pretty likeable fellow.”

For his part, Kutz says, “Usually when I'm getting ready for a show, there's a lot of angst, but not with this one. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750 or smcmarlin@tribweb.com.