Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Comedian Brian Regan's rescheduled Heinz Hall show will be free

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
Brian Friedman
Comedian Brian Regan

Updated 1 hour ago

Comedian Brian Regan is making good on his promise to present a free show in Pittsburgh after being forced to cancel his Oct. 8 performance because of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians' strike.

Regan will perform April 29 at Heinz Hall. Fans with tickets from the October show will use their tickets for entry to the April 29 show and will be reimbursed the ticket price following the performance. Reimbursement will be applied to the credit card used to purchase the Oct. 8 tickets or, if tickets were purchased using cash, reimbursement will be made by check within 30 days following the April 29 performance.

Fans with tickets for the Oct. 8 show who cannot make the April 29 show can contact the box office for a refund.

Other free tickets for the April 29 show will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. There will be a four ticket limit.

Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.