Comedian Brian Regan's rescheduled Heinz Hall show will be free
Updated 1 hour ago
Comedian Brian Regan is making good on his promise to present a free show in Pittsburgh after being forced to cancel his Oct. 8 performance because of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians' strike.
Regan will perform April 29 at Heinz Hall. Fans with tickets from the October show will use their tickets for entry to the April 29 show and will be reimbursed the ticket price following the performance. Reimbursement will be applied to the credit card used to purchase the Oct. 8 tickets or, if tickets were purchased using cash, reimbursement will be made by check within 30 days following the April 29 performance.
Fans with tickets for the Oct. 8 show who cannot make the April 29 show can contact the box office for a refund.
Other free tickets for the April 29 show will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 17. There will be a four ticket limit.
Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org