The Head and the Heart continue push to Billboard prominence

The Head and the Heart continue on their trajectory to prominence with their new album “Signs of Light.”

The Sept. 9 album and first major label release saw the Seattle-based outfit peak at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, which the band is sure to sample off for their March 1 performance at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center. Creating this album, the folk-rock group had more of one very important ingredient.

“This one (‘Signs of Light'), we had more time and leisureness to the writing. Deadlines were a little longer. (We) had more time ... to explore avenues with a song. The songwriting and composing was pretty similar,” bass player Chris Zasche says from his Nashville home.

Working with Warner Bros. Records was not much different than Sub Pop, their previous label, but with more resources.

“They never put any pressure on us to do anything out of the ordinary. It was very much like business as usual, but with a new company, more personnel, more resources. They never put their hand too far in. They were very much like ‘do your thing,' ” Zasche says.

While time was a benefit to the band, Zasche says there are pros and cons. Although he concedes that there are imperfections on the group's 2011 full length, which featured “Lost In My Mind” and “Down in the Valley,” he appreciates those flaws and says that's what gives that album its essence.

“I'm personally very attached to spontaneous creation, I guess,” he says. “When we're playing, when we're going through a song, the first time you play it, I feel like sometimes you get the most magic out of an idea or a thought. It's kind of a balance of pushing to find something new, but also accepting your first reaction is your best reaction kind of thing,” Zasche says. “I would honestly love to make another record where we did it in five days — one studio, five days, boom.”

But while time may be on their side for some matters, for others, it does not seem to be. In March 2016, the band announced that vocalist and songwriter Josiah Johnson would not be touring with The Head and the Heart as he dealt with addiction and focused on his recovery. Zasche says there is “nothing new or exciting” with Johnson, but he is “doing really good.”

“We'll probably keep going, as far as touring, without him until there's enough time and it feels really comfortable and really safe,” Zasche says. “You don't want to rush in with any of these sort of issues. Jumping in before someone's ready, it's just not a good idea. He's doing everything possible to get healthy and get better.”

