St. Vincent sophomore Massetto knows the show must go on

During high school at Franklin Regional, Anthony Massetto of Murrysville says he wasn't really thinking about studying music in college, but, “When I did my senior year show, I realized I wasn't ready to give it up.” Now he's a sophomore music performance major at St. Vincent College.

Maybe a career in music was inevitable. The 19-year-old played trumpet in the high school band and also plays piano. He's performed at the Theatre Factory in Trafford and with Larry Cervi's East End Kids, a Pittsburgh-based traveling performing arts team.

Question: Have you ever had a show-must-go-on moment, when everything was going wrong?

Answer: Last fall, I wrecked my car on the weekend we were doing a show. I hydroplaned on the turnpike and hit the median and was very badly concussed, but I had to go and do the show on Saturday night and Sunday. It was “Hello Dolly” (at St. Vincent) and I was Cornelius, the main guy lead. I don't remember those two shows, but from what people said, it went OK.

The only thing I remember from Sunday intermission was that I was sitting in a corner and somebody said we might have to extend intermission because they thought I was going to pass out.

Q: Did you go to the doctor after the wreck?

A: I went to the ER.

Q: And they didn't tell you not to perform?

A: I kind of didn't tell them that I was performing. We really didn't have understudies, so if I didn't go on, they were screwed. I had my mom get my backpack while I was in the ER and she read me lines, so I could see if I remembered them. I played soccer for 14 years so that's probably why I thought I could do it, but I'd rather not do that again.

Q: What are your plans when you graduate from St. Vincent?

A: I definitely want to get my master's degree in music. I'd love to teach in college one day and perform on the side. I think that would be ideal.

Q: Do the bright lights of Broadway tempt you?

A: I would never turn down an opportunity to do Broadway, but I'm not packing up everything and moving to New York to audition. It would be super cool, but I really love Pittsburgh, so I'm trying to stay local. There are plenty of opportunities here, so I'd be totally fine just performing in Pittsburgh.

I want to be able to settle down and have a family, and that would be harder in New York.

Q: Do you have a dream role?

A: I'd probably have to say Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera.” He just gets to be super dark and creepy, and I think that would be fun because I've never done anything like that. I've done plenty of things that are uplifting, so I'd love to have a shot at that kind of role.

Q: What got you interested in musical theater?

A: My uncle was a professional dancer with a company in New York, and my whole family on my mom's side is musically inclined – they were always singing. They recorded a family album when I was 5 or 6. They all did theater and I was exposed to it very early, so it just made sense for me to go into it too.

Q: Do you ever do drama?

A: I did plays in high school, and I'm never opposed to doing a play, but I've done mostly musicals because I just love to sing.

Q: What's up next at St. Vincent?

A: In the spring we have a cabaret-type performance, which I'll actually be directing. It's called “In Harmony,” and it's about how our nation's kind of in turmoil right now, but we still have to stick together. It will talk about the definition of harmony in music, how two different notes together create one beautiful sound — how the two sides have to come together and work together.

Q: What's on the program?

A: We have about 20 different songs, and they're all about supporting each other even if we're different. We'll do “For Good” from “Wicked” and “Small Umbrella in the Rain” from “Little Women.”

Q: Have you directed before?

A: This will be my first time. I've always been interested in directing, so I'm just trying it out to see what the heck will happen.

