Entertainment planner: Feb. 23-March 8

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Comedian Aries Spears
Submitted
Craig Ferguson is bringing his comedy tour to the Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead, Munhall on Nov. 2.
Submitted
Laurie Berkner Band
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 1985 file photo, Prince performs at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Prince, widely acclaimed as one of the most inventive and influential musicians of his era with hits including 'Little Red Corvette,' ''Let's Go Crazy' and 'When Doves Cry,' was found dead at his home on Thursday, April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis, according to his publicist. He was 57. (AP Photo/Liu Heung Shing, File)
Drew Gurian/Invision/AP
In a Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, classical crossover singer Jackie Evancho poses for a portrait in New York. Evancho, a 16-year-old singer from the Pittsburgh suburbs, has been chosen to sing the national anthem at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. Evancho, who became known when she made runner-up on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, announced the event Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2016, on NBC’s “Today” show.
Adam Savage and Michael Stevens star in 'Brain Candy Live.'
phipps.conservatory.com
Various seeds and plants will be distributed at Phipps annual Seed and Plant Swap
FILE - In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Prince performs during the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Prince's publicist has confirmed that Prince died at his his home, Thursday, April 21, 2016. He was 57. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Updated 38 minutes ago

FEB. 23

Disney on Ice, Feb. 23-26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Aries Spears , Feb. 23-26, Pittburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

“Dixie's Never Wear a Tubetop while Riding a Mechanical Bull,” Feb. 23-25, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

FEB. 24

“Nine,” Feb. 24-March 4, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu/tickets

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Rhapsody in Blue,” Feb. 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Curtis Selgado , Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us

The Soul Men Blues Brothers Tribute , Oaks Theater, Oakland. theoakstheater.com

FEB. 25

Lewis Nash Quintet with special guest Roger Humphries, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Party at the Palace, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Phipps Seed and Plant Swap , Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

FEB. 28

Panic! At The Disco , Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MARCH 1

The Head and the Heart , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Author Christina Baker Kline , part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures New & Noted series, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org

MARCH 2

Craig Ferguson, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Joe Bonamassa, March 2-3, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Steve Byrne, March 2-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” March 2-4, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 3

The Musical Box, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Prime Stage's “1984,” March 3-12, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-320-4610 or primestage.org

9th annual Sunstar Festival, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh's East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

MARCH 4

Casting Crowns, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Laurie Berkner Band, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“60'S Rock ‘N Remember Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Roy R. Neuberger Collection” opening reception, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Commander Cody, March 4-5, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us

Bereishit Dance Co., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Music of Prince,” Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

MARCH 5

Jackie Evancho, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Circo Comedia, March 5-12, part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 6

Author Roxanne Gay, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org

MARCH 7

Juicy J, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Brain Candy Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 8

Travis Wall's Shaping Sound, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“One Woman's Sex and the City,” August Wilcon Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

