Entertainment planner: Feb. 23-March 8
Updated 38 minutes ago
FEB. 23
Disney on Ice, Feb. 23-26, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Aries Spears , Feb. 23-26, Pittburgh Improv, Waterfront, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
“Dixie's Never Wear a Tubetop while Riding a Mechanical Bull,” Feb. 23-25, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
FEB. 24
“Nine,” Feb. 24-March 4, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. 724-552-2929 or setonhill.edu/tickets
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Rhapsody in Blue,” Feb. 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Curtis Selgado , Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us
The Soul Men Blues Brothers Tribute , Oaks Theater, Oakland. theoakstheater.com
FEB. 25
Lewis Nash Quintet with special guest Roger Humphries, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Party at the Palace, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Phipps Seed and Plant Swap , Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
FEB. 28
Panic! At The Disco , Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MARCH 1
The Head and the Heart , Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Author Christina Baker Kline , part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures New & Noted series, Carnegie Library Lecture Hall, Oakland. 412-622-8866 or pittsburghlectures.org
MARCH 2
Craig Ferguson, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Joe Bonamassa, March 2-3, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Steve Byrne, March 2-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” March 2-4, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 3
The Musical Box, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Prime Stage's “1984,” March 3-12, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-320-4610 or primestage.org
9th annual Sunstar Festival, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh's East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
MARCH 4
Casting Crowns, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Laurie Berkner Band, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“60'S Rock ‘N Remember Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Roy R. Neuberger Collection” opening reception, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Commander Cody, March 4-5, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us
Bereishit Dance Co., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Music of Prince,” Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
MARCH 5
Jackie Evancho, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Circo Comedia, March 5-12, part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 6
Author Roxanne Gay, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org
MARCH 7
Juicy J, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Brain Candy Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 8
Travis Wall's Shaping Sound, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“One Woman's Sex and the City,” August Wilcon Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org