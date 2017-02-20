Events planned leading up to Pittsburgh Opera's 'Josh Gibson Story' world premiere
Pittsburgh Opera is partnering with the Josh Gibson Foundation and other organizations for a series of free community events, during Black History Month and beyond, to mark the world premiere of the opera's upcoming production of “The Summer King — The Josh Gibson Story.”
The opera tells the story National Baseball Hall of Famer Gibson, who went from the sandlots of Pittsburgh's North Side to great success in the Negro Leagues, mostly with the Homestead Grays. It is Pittsburgh Opera's first world premiere in its 78-year history and will be performed April 29 to May 7 at the Benedum Center.
Four free community events are currently planned, and others may be added. The events will include a panel discussion about Gibson, the Negro League, and “The Summer King,” featuring Sean Gibson, great-grandson of the baseball player and executive director of the Josh Gibson Foundation; Christopher Hahn, Pittsburgh Opera general director; members of the cast singing sneak previews from the show; and the opera's composer, Daniel Sonenberg.
The community events are at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the Pittsburgh Project, 2801 N. Charles St., North Side; Steel Valley High School, 3113 Main St., Munhall; and Hill House Kaufman Center, 1825 Centre Ave., Hill District. Another discussion is planned April 23 at Carnegie Library of Homestead, 510 E. 10th Ave, Munhall.
Details: pittsburghopera.org