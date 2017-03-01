Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment Planner: March 2-15

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 1, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
MARCH 2

Craig Ferguson, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com

Joe Bonamassa, March 2-3, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Steve Byrne, March 2-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com

“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” March 2-4, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 3

The Musical Box, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Prime Stage's “1984,” March 3-12, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-320-4610 or primestage.org

9th annual Sunstar Festival, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh's East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org

Gilbert and Sullivan's “Patience,” presented by Pittsburgh Savoyards, March 3-5 and 9-12, Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, Carnegie. 412-734-8476

Lamp Theatre Players “Forever Plaid,” March 3-12, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org

Horror Realm Con 2017, March 3-5, DoubleTree Pittsburgh, Green Tree. horrorrealmcon.com

MARCH 4

Casting Crowns, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Laurie Berkner Band, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

“60'S Rock ‘N Remember Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Roy R. Neuberger Collection” opening reception, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Commander Cody, March 4-5, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us

Bereishit Dance Co., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Music of Prince,” Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

MARCH 5

Jackie Evancho, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Circo Comedia, March 5-12, part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 6

Author Roxanne Gay, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org

MARCH 7

Juicy J, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

Brain Candy Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 8

Travis Wall's Shaping Sound, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

“One Woman's Sex and the City,” August Wilcon Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 9

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Daddy Long Legs,” March 9-April 9, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-361-1600 or ppt.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Dreamgirls,” March 9-19, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, sponsored by Pennsylvania Resource Council, Eddy Theater, Chatham University, Shadyside. 412-488-7490 or prc.org/filmfestival2017

MARCH 10

DIVA Jazz Orchestra & the Boys, March 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcg.org

Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, March 10-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com

“Phipps in Photos: 1893 – Present,” March 10-12, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Mozart in Prague,” March 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Brit Floyd, March 10-11, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 11

Playing by Air, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. 412-968-3040 or thehillman.org

St. Patrick's parades take place in Pittsburgh and Indiana. pittsburghirish.org/parade or downtownindiana.org

MARCH 12

“Drumline Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 13

Judy Kuhn, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Caberet at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Patti Smith and Her Band perform “Horses,” Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MARCH 14

The Ten Tenors, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Lumineers, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MARCH 15

Steve Martin and Martin Short, March 15-16, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Author Vicki Delaney, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or on Facebook

