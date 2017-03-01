Entertainment Planner: March 2-15
MARCH 2
Craig Ferguson, Carnegie Library Music Hall, Munhall. librarymusichall.com
Joe Bonamassa, March 2-3, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Steve Byrne, March 2-4, Pittsburgh Improv, Homestead. 412-462-5233 or pittsburgh.improv.com
“The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” March 2-4, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 3
The Musical Box, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Prime Stage's “1984,” March 3-12, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-320-4610 or primestage.org
9th annual Sunstar Festival, Kelly Strayhorn Theater, Pittsburgh's East Liberty. 412-363-3000 or kelly-strayhorn.org
Gilbert and Sullivan's “Patience,” presented by Pittsburgh Savoyards, March 3-5 and 9-12, Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall, Carnegie. 412-734-8476
Lamp Theatre Players “Forever Plaid,” March 3-12, Lamp Theatre, Irwin. 724-367-4000 or lamptheatre.org
Horror Realm Con 2017, March 3-5, DoubleTree Pittsburgh, Green Tree. horrorrealmcon.com
MARCH 4
Casting Crowns, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Laurie Berkner Band, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
“60'S Rock ‘N Remember Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“When Modern Was Contemporary: Selections from the Roy R. Neuberger Collection” opening reception, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org
Commander Cody, March 4-5, Moondogs, Blawnox. moondogs.us
Bereishit Dance Co., Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “The Music of Prince,” Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
MARCH 5
Jackie Evancho, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Circo Comedia, March 5-12, part of the Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series, various locations. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 6
Author Roxanne Gay, part of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures, Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. pittsburghlectures.org
MARCH 7
Juicy J, Stage AE, Pittsburgh's North Shore. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
Brain Candy Live, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 8
Travis Wall's Shaping Sound, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
“One Woman's Sex and the City,” August Wilcon Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 9
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Daddy Long Legs,” March 9-April 9, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-361-1600 or ppt.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Dreamgirls,” March 9-19, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wild & Scenic Film Festival, sponsored by Pennsylvania Resource Council, Eddy Theater, Chatham University, Shadyside. 412-488-7490 or prc.org/filmfestival2017
MARCH 10
DIVA Jazz Orchestra & the Boys, March 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcg.org
Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, March 10-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com
“Phipps in Photos: 1893 – Present,” March 10-12, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Mozart in Prague,” March 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Brit Floyd, March 10-11, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 11
Playing by Air, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. 412-968-3040 or thehillman.org
St. Patrick's parades take place in Pittsburgh and Indiana. pittsburghirish.org/parade or downtownindiana.org
MARCH 12
“Drumline Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 13
Judy Kuhn, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Caberet at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Patti Smith and Her Band perform “Horses,” Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MARCH 14
The Ten Tenors, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
The Lumineers, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MARCH 15
Steve Martin and Martin Short, March 15-16, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Author Vicki Delaney, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or on Facebook