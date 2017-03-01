Circo Comedia promises fun for kids of all ages

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Citizens Bank Children's Theater Series continues with performances by Circo Comedia March 5 to 12 at six locations throughout the area.

Circo Comedia is comprised of Jean Saucier and Patrick Cote from Montreal, who combine their brand of zany comedy and daredevil stunts to perform acrobatic tricks, daring feats and magic.

In their performance, Saucier showcases his skills as a master equilibrist, juggler, trick cyclist, acrobat and magician, assisted by Cote, a clown, expert roller skater and drummer.

Both Saucier and Cote trained at the École National du Cirque de Montréal. Saucier worked with Cirque du Soleil before he started performing with Circo Comedia in 1999. He partnered with Cote in 2004 to form the current duo.

“The artists blend various circus skills with humor, music, magic, roller skating and a dash of danger. Kids and grownups alike may be inspired to try their own hand at clowning after the show,” says Pamela Komar, the Trust's director of theater, music and youth programming.

Circo Comedia will perform at 2 p.m. March 5 at Pittsburgh's Byham Theater; 7 p.m. March 8, Penn Hills High School; 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9, Marshall Middle School, Wexford; 7 p.m. March 10, Avonworth High School; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 11, Mellon Middle School, Mt. Lebonan; and 2 p.m. March 12, Seneca Valley Senior High School, Harmony.

Admission is $12, $10 in advance, free for children under 2 with lap pass. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org/kids. For group tickets, call 412-471-6930.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.