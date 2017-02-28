A&E Briefs: Dancing through an uplifting story, Musical Box, and revisiting Carrie

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dancing through an uplifting story

Travis Wall's Shaping Sound dance company will be performing its new show “After the Curtain,” at 7:30 p.m. March 8 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.

Wall, who won an Emmy in 2015 for his work on Fox's “So You Think You Can Dance,” created Shaping Sound along with partners Nick Lazzarini, Teddy Forance and Kyle Robinson.

The group focuses on contemporary dance and choreographic artistry through a fusion of jazz, modern and hip-hop choreography.

“After the Curtain” is described as heart-wrenching, breath-taking and ultimately uplifting as it tells the story of a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love.

Tickets are $35.75 to $75.75. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Back in time with The Musical Box

After hearing The Musical Box perform music from his old band, former Genesis drummer Phil Collins remarked, “They played that stuff better than we ever did.”

The French-Canadian tribute band, which re-creates Genesis shows circa 1972-75, will perform the album “Selling England by the Pound” at 8 p.m. March 3 in Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

The group formed in Montreal in 1993 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of that album. Its shows incorporate visual effects and costumes from the original Genesis shows and follow the set lists.

The Musical Box is the only band licensed and supported by Genesis and founding member Peter Gabriel. Genesis has helped the band with its staging by providing copies of original concert slides and access to original album master tapes so it can reproduce the sound live.

Tickets are $50, $45 in advance. Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Revisit Carrie and the girls

“One Woman Sex and the City: A Parody of Love, Friendship and Shoes,” a loving tribute and send-up on all six seasons of the hit HBO show, will be performed at 7 and 9 p.m. March 8 at Pittsburgh's August Wilson Center.

Star Kerry Ipema bring all the characters to life as they brunch, banter, argue and swoon over men and Manolos. The show is the brain-child of TJ Dawe, who also is co-creator of “One Man Star Wars Trilogy,” “One Man Lord of the Rings” and “PostSecret: The Show.” There will be puns, cosmopolitans and audience participation.

Tickets are $40.25

Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org