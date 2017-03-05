High school artists take over Penn State gallery with 'Arts Alive'

Julie Stillwagon sees art as her home.

“It's more than just the clay, sculpture, drawing, painting or any project. It's the meaning and dedication that goes into it, the creativity that flows from the artist,” says the Deer Lakes High School senior.

She enjoys art because it is an escape. “It is a form of therapy and relaxation. It is a way I can express myself and feelings without people truly knowing the meaning behind the piece,” says Stillwagon, 18, who has entered works in clay in the annual “Arts Alive!” High School Arts Consortium exhibit at Penn State New Kensington, underway through March 30.

In addition to Deer Lakes, the creativity of students from St. Joseph, Highlands, Valley and Kiski Area high schools is being showcased. A free meet-the-artist evening and performance artist showcase will be 5 to 7 p.m. March 13.

“It is important for the public to see and understand the strength of our high school art programs,” says Christy Culp, Deer Lakes art teacher. “If not given the opportunity to grow and express their own thoughts, our students would be stifled.”

In a time of information overload and social media, it is imperative that students learn to express themselves in various formats, one of which is the arts, says Highlands teacher Renae Yoder. “Learning to see and understand the views and expressions of others is also equally important for our students to be mature adults who contribute to society.”

The consortium exhibit is not just another art show, says Zachary Campbell, a Valley senior. “To a child with a passion for art, this show can inspire a young mind to continue on a career of what they love to do, making the world a brighter place,” he says. The acrylic pieces he has entered are inspired from his own childhood.

His twin brother, Robert “Bobby” Campbell, has a multi-medium work on display. “I enjoy that art brings individuals together where they can bond over a single piece of art, all while having separate views of the piece,” he says. “The consortium brings together the community for one common show where all these students get a voice.”

Junior Gabriel Martone of Valley finds happiness in the creativity involved in art. “I hope people take a sense of awe and joy from my work,” he says. He is exhibiting a repurposed bi-folding door that has become his canvas illustrating one of his favorite movies, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Valley's Mya Miller, who created a graphic shading project of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, brings similar enthusiasm to her work. “I hope when people look at my art they will be blown away that it was created by a ninth grader,” she says. “I also hope it will encourage them to challenge themselves to create artwork to the best of their abilities, without taking the easy route.”

Jacob Yuhasz, art teacher at Kiski, believes the show, because of the quality of the entries, encourages each school “to step up their game from year to year.”

Tyler Schafer, a Kiski senior with offerings in sculpture and drawings, enjoys the feedback, positive or negative, at a show. “It allows me to become a better artist and to work on areas that need improving,” he says.

Vicki Magoc says art helped her find the confidence she needed in her life. The representation of a lion she has in the exhibit is a tribute and a gift to her mother who inspired her to create it. “I like lions because of their pride and how confident they are and how they don't give up,” the Highlands sophomore says.

Madalyn Mote, a freshman at St. Joseph, honors her younger brother Nick with a ceramic jar. “He had a (successful) bone marrow transplant last summer and I was his marrow donor. It was a perfect sibling match,” she says. “I wanted something for him to have to remember. Each side of the jar is decorated with something he went through. I will give it to him after the show.”

It is stunning when a visitor walks into the Penn State gallery and sees the walls covered, salon-style, with student work, says Kathleen Guglielmi, art teacher at St. Joseph, Natrona Heights. There is “incredible talent” represented in the schools, she adds.

“The arts teach students a way to work out their ideas in order to visually comprehend any subject,” she says. “Creativity and innovation are vital for careers in the 21st century, and the arts are the chief subject in which to learn those essential skills.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.