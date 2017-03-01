Adam West, Burt Ward headed to Steel City Con
Updated 40 minutes ago
The Steel City Con is back in April and it might be your last chance to see television's classic Batman and Robin — Adam West and Burt Ward.
The dynamic duo, who starred in the campy ABC “Batman” series from 1966-68, are reportedly on their last tour of comic conventions.
The convention in Monroeville is April 7 to 9, and West, who is 88, and Ward, 71, will be available for autographs and photo ops April 8 and 9.
Discounted tickets are available until March 19 — $17.50 for April 7 or 9 only, $20 for April 8. Discounted three-day passes are sold out. After March 19, admission is $23 for April 7 or 9; $35 for April 8 and $50 for a three-day pass.
Other celebrities scheduled to attend include Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies), Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams (“Star Wars”), Lindsay Wagner (“The Bionic Woman”) and Caroll Spinney (“Sesame Street's” Big Bird).
Details: steelcitycon.com