Steelers vs. Spartans on the hardwood

This is a chance to see the Steelers play basketball.

Former and current players make up the Pittsburgh Steelers Footballers Basketball Team and will be competing against faculty and high school seniors from Hempfield Area High School on March 10 in the school's field house.

“The Steelers are great guys and we are honored to have them be part of this game and our fundraiser,” says Rick Druschel, fund development chairman for the Hempfield Education Foundation, which the event benefits. The foundation awards scholarships, and grants for teacher classroom projects and district projects.

“And we always tell the players, ‘This game is not about reliving your basketball fantasies of being the best player in high school.' We want it to be fun … and injury free,” he says

Druschel, who played one season as a Steelers lineman in 1974, has spent 31 years as an employee in the district, including as head of student attendance, assistant principal, athletic director and leader of the alternative education program.

He asked each employee to donate $1 from his or her paycheck to the foundation. Four were chosen through a drawing to sit on the Steelers bench.

This game is one of a series of matchups for the football players whose basketball season begins in March and runs through the middle of May. Stops include Carmichaels (March 8), Leechburg (March 16), Carlynton (March 18) and the Fitzgerald Field House in Oakland to play members of the University of Pittsburgh employees (March 22).

They Steelers players wear black and gold uniforms with their football numbers on them. They play all road games, use high school rules (four, eight-minute quarters) and high school officials, who donate their time.

Players sign autographs at halftime.

These are not supposed to be highly competitive games.

“I tell them when the season starts that this is a fun night,” says Tom O'Malley Jr., who plans the schedule and is team manager. “Let's not get hurt, I tell them. The first player who takes a charge will be taken out of the game.”

There really isn't any coaching involved. They don't practice or have set plays, O'Malley says.

“We love to do it because it helps raise money for so many good causes and we meet so many fun people,” O'Malley says.

The team was started by late politician Baldy Regan in the 1950s. He was friends with O'Malley's father, also named Tom.

“We usually get really good crowds,” the younger O'Malley says. “We used to play teams from other NFL squads such as the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles, but many don't have basketball teams any longer.”

O'Malley says he is impressed with the basketball moves of current defensive end Cameron Heyward, who is 6-foot-5, 288 pounds. Steelers all-time sack leader, linebacker James Harrison (6-0, 275) has played, and Druschel says you don't want to make Harrison mad on the basketball court. Druschel says he asked star wide receiver Antonio Brown to play, but isn't sure if he will be there. The line-up changes from game to game.

The Rooney family has given its blessing to have current players on the roster, because the owners support this kind of community involvement.

“Cam runs the floor really well, and he can handle the ball,” O'Malley says. “He is so athletic. (Former players) wide receiver Louis Lipps and quarterback Charlie Batch are regulars, in great shape and have a lot of fun on the court. It's a fun night for the players and the fans.”

Last time they hosted this game, 2,000 fans attended, says Greg Meisner, Hempfield athletic director. Volunteers give of their time from keeping score to running the game clock to working the concession stand.

“Everyone pitches in to have a successful event,” Meisner says. “We are looking forward to it.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.