Month of activities celebrates the Irish in Pittsburgh area

Pittsburgh is often ranked among the best cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations. While the annual parade this weekend is the big event, there are activities to celebrate the Irish over the next two weeks throughout the area.

With the Irish among the largest ethnic groups in Western Pennsylvania, “it's no surprise that the city comes together and goes all-out to make the yearly festivities one of the best — and well attended — in the country,” according to wheretraveler.com in a January article.

The Pittsburgh St. Patrick's Day parade typically has 23,000 participants and draws around 200,000 spectators.

“Many people of non-Irish descent love the parade because it is a true communitywide celebration of the passing of winter and arrival of spring,” says Tim O'Brien, parade committee spokesman. “On the day of our parade, everyone is Irish for a day.”

The celebration begins anew at 10 a.m. March 11 as the 147th edition of the parade starts winding its way from near the bus station at 11th Street and Liberty Avenue down Grant Street.

A family-friendly “parade fest” takes over Market Square in Downtown from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with music by acoustic duo Weekend at Blarneys, along with Irish dancers, buskers and face painting. From 2 to 5:30 p.m., the square has a more adult feel, with performances by Bastard Bearded Irishmen and The Stickers, green beer for sale and open containers permitted on the plaza.

Fifth Avenue Place also will have a full line-up of free activities and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I think one of the reasons people come to the parade is we have tried over the years to make it a great experience for the entire family. We seek out entries that will appeal to kids and the kid in every grown up,” says parade marshal Jan Griffith of Collier.

This will be a special year for Griffith.

“Being named the marshal feels like a validation of the work I've put in over the years for the parade and other aspects of the Irish experience,” she says. “I know I will get completely emotional when my car starts down Grant Street and I hear the crowd. I've ridden in the parade so many times as organizer but this time it will be so very special. I can't rave about the parade enough!”

Details: pittsburghirish.org

Indiana St. Patrick's Day Parade

An hour after the Pittsburgh parade begins, the annual Downtown Indiana St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at 11 a.m.

“Participants, spectators and downtown businesses love it,” says David Janusek, parade director and director of Downtown Indiana, the nonprofit promotional organization.

It will take its usual route along Philadelphia Street, between 5th to 9th streets, with a variety of units including local organizations and Laurel Highlanders Pipes and Drums, as well as members of the Greensburg/Indiana Ancient Order of Hibernians.

“Last year was the first for post parade retailer activities. They were very well received, so we will be including them again this year,” Janusek says. Stores will have free post-parade family fun and many will be conducting sales.

Details: 724-463-6110 or downtownindiana.org Celtic Thunder singer goes solo

Keith Harkin, Irish singer, songwriter and guitarist, a former lead soloist in Celtic Thunder, spotlights his solo side at 8:30 p.m. March 17 at the Hard Rock Café, Station Square, Pittsburgh.

His repertoire will include material from his forthcoming new acoustic CD and DVD album. “I will continue to follow my own musical path now even more,” says Harkin.

Tickets are $35 for general admission and more for reserved tables for multiple people.

Details: 412-481-7625 or hardrock.com/cafes/Pittsburgh Riverdance 20th anniversary tour

Dance, music and song blend as the international Irish dance phenomenon Riverdance returns for a 20th anniversary tour stop March 17 to 19 at Pittsburgh's Benedum Center.

The show draws on Irish traditions, but the talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into the present day. The tour comes directly to North America from a sold- out run across Europe and Asia.

Tickets are $26 to $71. Details: 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org Turning the slopes green

St. Patrick was known for his staff, not his skis, but that won't keep Irish Weekend participants off the slopes March 17 to 19 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.

“It's the perfect way to celebrate the holiday while enjoying the spring temperatures on the slopes and the outdoor deck at the Foggy Goggle,” says Katie Buchan, communications manager.

The Pittsburgh area Donnie Irish Band will perform a variety of traditional Celtic rock, Irish, Scottish, and American cover tunes at the Foggy Goggle on March 18, and DJs and musicians will keep the sounds coming throughout the weekend at various lounges.

The Jameson Whiskey Dinner is 6 p.m. March 18 at the Grille.

Details: 800-452-2223 or 7springs.com

Rockin' the Oaks

It's easier to get the crowd into the party spirit when you're performing on St. Patrick's Day, says veteran musician John Vento of West Deer.

The vocalist of the Nieds Hotel Band is looking forward to headlining the St. Patrick's Rock Show at 8 p.m., March 17 at the Oaks Theater, Oakmont.

“The Oaks is historic on so many levels. We love the management who are so artist friendly. They really make things easy. It's our home turf, lots of love and support from the Oakmont community,” he says.

The evening is a benefit for the work of the Syria Shriners. There also will be a special performance by the Scottish Rite Bagpipe Corp.

“It going to be one great big party with dancing, fun, great musicianship,” Vento says. “We play R&B, a little bit of soul, high energy, original music mixed with our unique versions of well-known cover songs.”

In honor of the Irishness of the evening, the group also will perform an approximate 45-minute tribute to Van Morrison. “It's some of his best known material arranged Nieds Hotel Band-style,” Vento says.

Admission is $15 for auditorium seats, $25 for table seats. Details: 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.comIrish genealogy workshop

The Westmoreland County Historical Society will host an in-depth Irish Genealogy Workshop from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 19 at the Senator John Heinz History Center, in Pittsburgh's Strip District.

Irish genealogy experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt of the Ulster Historical Foundation, in Belfast, Ireland, will lead the workshop. They will examine a multitude of historic records and electronic resources employed in Irish genealogy research.

Presentations include an introduction to Irish and Scots-Irish family history and an extended question and session on “Solving Your Brick Walls” in research.

In addition to the Ulster Historical Foundation, representatives from the Westmoreland County Historical Society, the Detre Library and Archives of the Heinz History Center, the Museum Conservation Center, and other local genealogical societies will be on hand to share information about local resources and tips with fellow researchers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend a special curator-led tour of the History Center's Irish American collection. Admission is $40 and advance registration is required.

Details: 412-454-6361 or heinzhistorycenter.org/eventsRockin'; Road to Dublin

What the “Rockin' Road to Dublin” does, says Celtic rocker Chris Smith, is “bring a wee bit of Dublin with a rockin' edge to the stage.”

He and fellow creator Scott Doherty, an Irish Dance world champion, hope this ushers in “a new generation of Irish rock and dance.”

Local audiences can judge for themselves at 7:30 p.m. March 21 when the production stops at Greensburg's Palace Theatre.

“It's truly the music that gets the audience on their feet,” says Doherty, who choreographed the critically acclaimed show. The show has two lead vocalists — Megan Browning and Brett Benowitz.

“The lyrics of the songs tell a love story that weaves together the music and dance,” explains the show's director Jeff Whiting. “Our goal is to have the audience walk away having had an experience that is entertaining, uplifting and inspirational.”

Tickets are $30 to $45. Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Celtic Woman

Celtic Woman returns to Pittsburgh's Heinz Hall at 7 p.m. March 28.

The group includes vocalists Susan McFadden, Mairéad Carlin, Eabha McMahon and introduces new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill. They are supported by musicians and dancers who honor centuries of musical and cultural tradition.

The repertoire features many songs from the forthcoming “Voices of Angels” album, as well as timeless Irish traditional and contemporary standards. There will be all new stage designs and wardrobes.

Tickets are $44.25 to $104.25. Details: 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.orgRex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.