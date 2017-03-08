Entertainment Planner: March 9-22

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
Phipps Conservatory
Fall flower show, unknown year
PIttsburgh Cultural Trust
Drumline Live
Caterina Coyne (second from left) and Jason O'Neill lead the Riverdance troupe. Jack Hartin
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2015 file photo, comedian Chris Rock performs at Comedy Central's 'Night of Too Many Stars: America Comes Together for Autism Programs' in New York. Netflix says the comedian is filming two stand-up specials after an eight-year absence. The first show will tape in 2017, following a new world tour. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Scarlet Page
The Lumineers
Tribune-Review file
Clairton police officer Jeff Veltre makes his way down the Boulevard of the Allies playing the drum with The Pittsburgh Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums during Pittsburgh's annual St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday, March 13, 2010.
Antoine Doyen
Paris, France. September 14, 2015. Ta-Nehisi Coates is seen at Cercle Kadrance in Paris, on Monday, September 14, 2015 in Paris, France. Antoine Doyen/AP Images for John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Updated 2 hours ago

MARCH 9

Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Daddy Long Legs,” March 9-April 9, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-361-1600 or ppt.org

Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Dreamgirls,” March 9-19, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, sponsored by Pennsylvania Resource Council, Eddy Theater, Chatham University, Shadyside. 412-488-7490 or prc.org/filmfestival2017

MARCH 10

DIVA Jazz Orchestra & the Boys, March 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcg.org

Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, March 10-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com

“Phipps in Photos: 1893 – Present,” March 10-12, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Mozart in Prague,” March 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Brit Floyd, March 10-11, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 11

Playing by Air, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. 412-968-3040 or thehillman.org

St. Patrick's parades take place in Pittsburgh and Indiana. pittsburghirish.org/parade or downtownindiana.org

MARCH 12

“Drumline Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 13

Judy Kuhn, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Caberet at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Patti Smith and Her Band perform “Horses,” Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MARCH 14

The Ten Tenors, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

The Lumineers, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

MARCH 15

Steve Martin and Martin Short, March 15-16, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Author Vicki Delaney, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or on Facebook

MARCH 17

Joey Alexander Trio, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Greasepaint Players' “Clown's Play,” March 17-18, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bolero,” March 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymhony.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem, March 17-26, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Riverdance, March 17-19, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

ZooHop to Spring, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

Texture Contemporary Ballet “Velocity,” March 17-19, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. textureballet.org

MARCH 18

Chris Rock, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Rita Coolidge, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Annette Dashofy book launch, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or mysterylovers.com

Maple Sugar Festival, Boyce Park (alleghenycounty.us/parks), Plum, and Maple Madness, Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve (aswp.org), Fox Chapel.

Candlebox, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

Phipps Spring Flower Show “Enchanted Forest,” March 18-April 16, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

St. Vincent Camerata, March 18, St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. stvincent.edu

MARCH 20

Ta-Nehisi Coates, part of Pitt Contemporary Writers Series, William Pitt Assembly, Oakland.

MARCH 21

Rockin' Road to Dublin, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shaolin Warriors, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts

MARCH 22

Fuse@PSO Tchaikovsky + Drake, with the music of Drake, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

