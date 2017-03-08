Entertainment Planner: March 9-22
MARCH 9
Pittsburgh Public Theater's “Daddy Long Legs,” March 9-April 9, O'Reilly Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-361-1600 or ppt.org
Pittsburgh Musical Theater's “Dreamgirls,” March 9-19, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Wild & Scenic Film Festival, sponsored by Pennsylvania Resource Council, Eddy Theater, Chatham University, Shadyside. 412-488-7490 or prc.org/filmfestival2017
MARCH 10
DIVA Jazz Orchestra & the Boys, March 10-11, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcg.org
Pittsburgh Home and Garden Show, March 10-19, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghhome.com
“Phipps in Photos: 1893 – Present,” March 10-12, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Mozart in Prague,” March 10 and 12, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Brit Floyd, March 10-11, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 11
Playing by Air, Hillman Center, Shady Side Academy, Fox Chapel. 412-968-3040 or thehillman.org
St. Patrick's parades take place in Pittsburgh and Indiana. pittsburghirish.org/parade or downtownindiana.org
MARCH 12
“Drumline Live,” Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 13
Judy Kuhn, part of the Trust Cabaret Series, Caberet at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Patti Smith and Her Band perform “Horses,” Carnegie Music Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MARCH 14
The Ten Tenors, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
The Lumineers, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
MARCH 15
Steve Martin and Martin Short, March 15-16, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Author Vicki Delaney, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or on Facebook
MARCH 17
Joey Alexander Trio, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Greasepaint Players' “Clown's Play,” March 17-18, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bolero,” March 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymhony.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem, March 17-26, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Riverdance, March 17-19, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
ZooHop to Spring, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
Texture Contemporary Ballet “Velocity,” March 17-19, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. textureballet.org
MARCH 18
Chris Rock, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Rita Coolidge, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Annette Dashofy book launch, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or mysterylovers.com
Maple Sugar Festival, Boyce Park (alleghenycounty.us/parks), Plum, and Maple Madness, Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve (aswp.org), Fox Chapel.
Candlebox, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
Phipps Spring Flower Show “Enchanted Forest,” March 18-April 16, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
St. Vincent Camerata, March 18, St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. stvincent.edu
MARCH 20
Ta-Nehisi Coates, part of Pitt Contemporary Writers Series, William Pitt Assembly, Oakland.
MARCH 21
Rockin' Road to Dublin, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Shaolin Warriors, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts
MARCH 22
Fuse@PSO Tchaikovsky + Drake, with the music of Drake, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org