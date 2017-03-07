'Playing by Air' brings dazzling entertainment to Hillman Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $30, $24 age 65 and over and $16 for 18 and under

Comedy, circus and feats of balance are on tap as “Playing by Air” brings its three-man show to the Hillman Center for Performing Arts in Fox Chapel on March 11.

“I'll be juggling balls, clubs, rings, yoga balls and LED glow props in the show, up to six at a time,” says group member and Carrick native Michael Karas. “ ‘Playing By Air' is a show that features juggling, physical comedy and music.”

Karas began juggling with the Campus Fools at the University of Pittsburgh in 2001, which led him to a performing arts career.

“They taught me a ton, including how to pass clubs, which we do in this show,” Karas says. “These are all things I'm very passionate about and have studied for over 20 years.”

The show is a display of lights, color and motion, engaging characters and musical instruments in multiple routines.

“Without giving too much away, my character is the one that goes through the largest transformation in the show,” Karas says. “But you'll have to come see ‘Playing By Air' to truly know what I'm talking about.”

“‘Playing By Air' uses many different things in a very unique and creative way,” says Christa Burneff, Hillman's artistic director. “My hope is that they are able to serve as a reminder to our audience that play is an important part of everyday life. It is something that children do every day, and it would be nice if as adults we could keep a part of that too.

The group has performed at the White House and at Madison Square Garden.

“This show is for everyone,” Burneff says. “It is for ages zero to 100. Anyone who likes to be entertained, laugh and be a part of the action will enjoy this show. It is absolutely fun for the whole family.”

The group also will provide a free performance on March 10 for patients and families at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The group is an official partner of Creativity Moves Kids, a national touring program providing free workshops and shows for children's hospitals, nonprofits and schools.

The lineup for next season will be announced at this season's final show, the StepCrew on April 8, which features step dancing and Celtic musicians.

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.