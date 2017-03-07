Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

'Playing by Air' brings dazzling entertainment to Hillman Center

Debbie Black | Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Submitted
Playing By Air

Updated 2 hours ago

Comedy, circus and feats of balance are on tap as “Playing by Air” brings its three-man show to the Hillman Center for Performing Arts in Fox Chapel on March 11.

“I'll be juggling balls, clubs, rings, yoga balls and LED glow props in the show, up to six at a time,” says group member and Carrick native Michael Karas. “ ‘Playing By Air' is a show that features juggling, physical comedy and music.”

Karas began juggling with the Campus Fools at the University of Pittsburgh in 2001, which led him to a performing arts career.

“They taught me a ton, including how to pass clubs, which we do in this show,” Karas says. “These are all things I'm very passionate about and have studied for over 20 years.”

The show is a display of lights, color and motion, engaging characters and musical instruments in multiple routines.

“Without giving too much away, my character is the one that goes through the largest transformation in the show,” Karas says. “But you'll have to come see ‘Playing By Air' to truly know what I'm talking about.”

“‘Playing By Air' uses many different things in a very unique and creative way,” says Christa Burneff, Hillman's artistic director. “My hope is that they are able to serve as a reminder to our audience that play is an important part of everyday life. It is something that children do every day, and it would be nice if as adults we could keep a part of that too.

The group has performed at the White House and at Madison Square Garden.

“This show is for everyone,” Burneff says. “It is for ages zero to 100. Anyone who likes to be entertained, laugh and be a part of the action will enjoy this show. It is absolutely fun for the whole family.”

The group also will provide a free performance on March 10 for patients and families at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The group is an official partner of Creativity Moves Kids, a national touring program providing free workshops and shows for children's hospitals, nonprofits and schools.

The lineup for next season will be announced at this season's final show, the StepCrew on April 8, which features step dancing and Celtic musicians.

Debbie Black is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.