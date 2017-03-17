2017 Pittsburgh Knit, Crochet, Quilt & Creative Arts Festival is a mecca for crafters

Some of the best crafters in the country will headline the 2017 Pittsburgh Knit, Crochet, Quilt & Creative Arts Festival March 24 to 26 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The event kicks off March 24 with a luncheon with StevenBe, a Minneapolis-based celebrity knitter known for his flamboyant style, and includes a weekend of demonstrations, dozens of classes, “make it” studios and a marketplace with vendors who come from as far as Colorado and Maine.

Featured guests include fiber arts designers and authors Franklin Habit of Chicago, Michelle “Knit-Purl” Hunter of Columbus, Ohio, and Marly Bird of Denver, Colo.

“We take a lot of pride in seeing what's trending, what's hot, what people are interested in, and showing them how to make things,” says festival owner Barb Grossman of Monroeville. “We're 100 percent hands on.”

Open studio allows showgoers to experiment with the latest technologies in sewing, quilting and embroidery, with guidance from volunteers.

“It's like a big playdate,” says Grossman. “We provide everything — the machines, the cutting tools, the newest needles and fabrics. All you have to do is let your imagination run wild.”

Another space provides for completing projects that include making jump-ropes with an old-time crank machine, needle-felting with a device slightly larger than a toothbrush, and embroidering — a slow-stitch craft that is popular again.

“This isn't your grandmother's embroidery,” Grossman says. “Stuff is being done these days that's really artsy looking. Basic stitches are getting a new spin.”

Handcrafts in general have undergone a revival in recent years, as practices founded in frugality are now seen as avenues for creative expression, Grossman says. “It's cool to be making your own clothes again. One of the things I'm recognizing is that hipsters — the whole younger generation — see repurposing as environmentally responsible as well as fun.”

Years ago, if you had a hole in your sweater, you might have darned it, Grossman says. “Nowadays, you'd embroider something fabulous over the hole. If you want to lengthen a dress, you might make a ruffle to put on the hem.”

An altered couture class taught by Tony Ritchie, owner of Raggz in Forbes Road, north of Greensburg, and Karen Page, a teacher at the Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, will give showgoers ideas about stretching their wardrobe.

“We'll bring examples of how you can update and embellish things,” Ritchie says. “You don't have to pitch a favorite skirt or shirt because it got tight on you. There are all kinds of ways to make it fit again.”

More than 70 classes will be offered in a range of techniques, from botanical print-making to lace-edge knitting and yarn-dyeing. All sessions are hands-on, enabling participants to start and even complete projects on-site, such as the tote bag they can learn to sew in a session taught by Susan Gibbs of Greensburg.

In her Curvy Knitting class, Marly Bird of Red Heart yarn and the author of “Knitting for Dummies,” will guide fuller-figured knitters in how to select and adjust patterns for flattering fit.

“One of the biggest mistakes plus-size knitters make is choosing a pattern because it's popular, only to find that the completed garment is one that they wouldn't look at twice in a store,” she says. “The best thing you can do is to go through your closet and decide which styles you like the most, and then choose similar patterns.

“I'll show you how to alter the trouble spots to make the garment look wonderful.”

Bird, who says she is plus-size herself, designs in a style she calls Eileen Fisher-esque. “Fashion runway pieces are not my thing. I like a casual, comfortable look — more Coldwater Creek,” she says, noting that sweaters are trending toward less structured. “They're fitted around the shoulders, but have some drape — a little swing around the hips.”

Something new at this year's festival is a movie room that will continuously play how-to videos featuring Franklin Habit and Michelle Hunter on a wide screen. Hunter and Habit also will teach classes, and Hunter will sign books in a double booth leased by Kathy Zimmerman of Kathy's Kreations, a Ligonier yarn shop.

“Michelle's a big deal in the knitting world and we're thrilled to feature her,” says Zimmerman, who is an accomplished designer in her own right. One of Zimmerman's sweaters — a British fisherman-inspired pattern known as gansey — is on the cover of the current issue of Interweave Knits magazine.

“Gansey is made for the sea as well as the shore,” says Zimmerman. “It uses traditional Aran stitches made with vigorous wear in mind.”

Over the centuries, the cables and other stitches in a sweater knitted by folks living along the English and Irish coasts were specific to the village a fisherman came from, so that in the event he died at sea, he could be identified by his sweater, Zimmerman says. “Every stitch tells a story. I wanted to convey that in my sweater.”

Zimmerman will have on display some of the other patterns she has designed for magazines, as well as hand-dyed yarns, and clever notions like new double-sided magnet buttons.

Getting to interact with expert craftsmen is one of the festival's main draws; so, too, is the sense of community that fiber artists share, says Grossman, who encourages attendees to spend some time in the charity lounge, where they can socialize while sewing, crocheting or knitting a square for the Warm Up America Foundation.

Deborah Weisberg is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.