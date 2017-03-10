Gentle giants add character to annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh

Strolling down the street decades ago at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Pittsburgh, Don Henderson first encountered a breed of dog he would never forget.

“What drew me to the Irish wolfhounds was their gentle and regal nature. They made an impression on me,” the New Kensington resident says.

When he and wife Pam bought their first house, they also added Molly Maguire, named for the secret society of Irish coal miners in 19th century eastern Pennsylvania. She was a loving member of their family for the next 13 years.

“She had a powerful spirit around her. We loved her and she loved us,” Henderson says.

When the wolfhounds parade today in Pittsburgh, he says, a part of Irish myth and culture will be represented with them.

“You see the wolfhound's image in everything from company logos to Irish coins. The famed Irish brigades of the American Civil War always had wolfhounds among their ranks,” he says.

“They are a special dog,” agrees retired Greensburg Central Catholic science teacher John Chatty of Monroeville. He and wife Barbara have marched in the parade with their wolfhounds for 32 or 33 years, second only to Mike and Betty Flynn of Franklin Park.

“We like showing off our dogs and they like the attention and being petted,” Chatty says. “The dogs are very docile, laid back, with a great personality. We've met wonderful people.”

“We don't look like a Marine Corps drill team coming down the street,” jokes Mike Flynn, who has organized the dogs in the parade for many decades. “The spectators get a charge out of it. The dogs get along with each other.”

As he always does, he will carry one side of the Irish Wolfhounds banner.

This is his 44th consecutive year in the parade, including the infamous blizzard of 1993 when the Flynns' dog was the only one behind the banner. They have had 25 wolfhounds through the years.

Spectators look forward to seeing these, “gentle giants taking their friends for a walk down Grant Street,” he says.

Many are surprised at a wolfhound's size. It is typical for a dog to add 100 pounds the first year of its life.

“A good-size male can get up into the 180s ... or a little heavier. They have the shape of a greyhound with a deep chest and a large lung capacity, so they can run a long way,” Flynn says. “They are exceedingly strong.”

They also are tall. “If one stood on its hind legs, he could look a good-size man right in eye. He could put his front paws on your shoulders,” he says.

Jan Griffith, this year's parade marshal, loves watching a child's face seeing a wolfhound for the first time. “People love them so much. The other breeds are cute but the wolfhounds are so majestic and gentle,” she says.

This is a breed unlike any other, say retired school teachers John and Karyl Morrison of North Huntingdon.

“They rarely bark or become in any way agitated. They are one of the, if not the most, tolerant and adaptable breeds we have experienced,” says Karyl Morrison, who taught third grade in Norwin School District. Her husband taught math at West Mifflin. “They have no problem with the extra attention and handling by all the adults and children that want hugs and pictures.”

They make wonderful pets but they do take up a considerable amount of room in the house, she adds.

“Stepping over them is a given, especially when trying to cook while they lay at your feet or having them follow you from room to room as you move about the house,” Morrison says. “It teaches you to be a little more tolerant and slow down.”

The Morrisons have been regulars in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Pittsburgh since 2007. “That year we had four wolfhounds in the parade and needed to recruit two of our grown children to join us,” Karyl says. This year, they are walking with their females Madigan, 3, and Minnee, 2.

“As with any passion individuals have, the joy is in sharing,” she says of the experience. “Some people have never seen an Irish wolfhound in person, so for us to see the excitement of others being in awe of the breed's size and stature is priceless. We always hear people comment, ‘That is a small pony. Can you ride him?' ”

It's satisfying to be ambassadors of the breed at the parade, says Ken Pohl, who has been in it for more than 20 years with wife Cindy. The Saxonburg-area residents enjoy interacting with “the dogs, the kids and adults. We try to go to parades, Irish festivals and anything else,” he adds. “They just love to be petted.”

They are walking their three wolfhounds in the Pittsburgh parade, including their therapy dog, Madigan. “She wants to meet and greet everyone. She just wants a belly rub,” Ken Pohl says.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.