Pittsburgh Ballet, Dance Theatre of Harlem promote diversity

You might say this week's collaboration between Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and the Dance Theatre of Harlem began over 30 years ago.

That's when Terrence Orr and Virginia Johnson — who had danced together in the '70s and '80s — came together in another collaboration. Orr staged two works — “Fall River Legend” and “Graduation Ball” — with Dance Theatre of Harlem when Johnson was a principal dancer.

Now artistic directors of their respective companies, the specific details of these two old friends joining forces together probably took about three years to plan. Along with 10 performances of alternating programs running through March 26 at the August Wilson Center, more than 25 community and educational events have been scheduled throughout Pittsburgh.

While many of the formal performances are quickly selling out, there are other options — many free — to experience this collaboration firsthand. The idea is to engage children, as well as university dance students and the public at large, to celebrate the diversity of aptitude, talent and styles of ballet in America.

“This is an opportunity to really look at this art form of classical ballet,” Johnson says. “People tend to think it belongs in the opera house, and it's not for everybody. But this is an opportunity for people to understand that ballet is for everyone.”

With such disparate music that includes Aretha Franklin, Johann Sebastian Bach, James Brown, Johannes Brahms and Pittsburgh native Billy Strayhorn, few musical tastes are left out. The mixed bill includes more contemporary pieces such as “StrayLifeLushHorn,” with Strayhorn hits played by the Pittsburgh Jazz Orchestra, and “Return” danced to “Super Bad.” The two companies each perform their own pieces in the program, but share the effort in staging the “Black Swan Pas de Deux” from “Swan Lake.”

“When you say the word ‘ballet' to someone, they think the 19th century,” Johnson says. “That is a little bit dismaying because ballet is actually a language. There are certain works that were made in that period that use that language in a very specific way. But it's not a language that's dead. It's a living language.”

She compares the language of ballet — the same pas de chat, for example, that appears in “Swan Lake” is in the Harlem dance group's “Dialogues” — to that of the English language.

“If you're reading a poem that's in English, and if you're reading an essay that's in English, or you're listening to James Brown sing ‘Super Bad,' that's English, too,” Johnsons says. “So we're not transgressing. We're actually using that language in differently meaningful ways.”

Both companies share an anniversary, each having been created in 1969. For Pittsburgh Ballet, the mission was to bring the kinds of cultural opportunities found in cities like New York to Pittsburgh. Dance Theatre of Harlem was created to be a touring company, as well as one that focused on arts education with a school in its Harlem home and outreach wherever the company travels.

“We are a company and an organization that believes in the power of art to transform lives,” Johnson says. “We are about being an inclusive company that shows what the art form of classical ballet can be like if it includes everyone.”

Orr agrees that diversity adds to the richness of the art form.

“Our company is diverse in so many ways,” Orr says. “I have dancers right now from probably seven different countries. So, that already makes it more interesting. I don't want everybody to dance exactly alike because then I can't cast it. I'm looking for really smart, beautiful artists. If you look at our skin tones, they just go through every shade.”

But diversity is not just a matter of color. Orr is not interested in a chorus line of exact bodies.

“It's not about everybody looking alike,” he says. “It's about everybody having something to give in individual ways. And I think that's terribly important to have a rich company that way.”

Orr is already thinking ahead about the possibility of another collaboration, but he's mum on who might be on the short list.

“I don't know that I would let the cat out of the bag. It's always bad luck if it doesn't happen. And somebody gets disappointed,” he says, with a laugh. “Including me!”

Sally Quinn is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Connect with the artists

Throughout the residency, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem artists will connect with students and dancers through a series of master classes and demos presented in partnership with Boys and Girls Club, Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts school, Hill Dance Academy, Hope Academy, Kelly Strayhorn Theater's Alloy School, Orange Arrow, PearlArts Studios, Point Park University and the University of Pittsburgh. The following events are free and open to the public, except where noted. Registration is required at pbt.org/performances/DTH.

Screening of “Black Ballerina”: 2 p.m. March 11 at Kelly Strayhorn Theater's Alloy School. Experience the inspirational stories of dancers who confronted the barriers of racism, exclusion and unequal opportunity in the pursuit of their ballet careers.

Panel discussion on Diversity in Ballet: 4:45 p.m. March 19 at August Wilson Center. Join dancers and artistic directors for a thought-provoking discussion on the advancement of diversity and inclusion in the art of ballet.

Meet the Artists: The Story of Our Collaboration: Try out simple ballet steps, meet ballet dancers from both companies and learn the story of this collaboration. Perfect for kids and families.

• Session I: 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 21, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh — Homewood

• Session II: 6-7 p.m. March 22, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh — Allegheny

Informance: Discussion & Demonstration: Explore the training and technique of classical ballet through commentary and dancing by Dance Theatre of Harlem and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre artists. The program includes repertory excerpts, an audience engagement activity and a Q&A session.

• Session I: 4 p.m. March 21, Point Park University's George Rowland White Performance Studio

• Session II: 4 p.m. March 22, University of Pittsburgh Alumni Hall

PBT Connects @ the Theater: Artistic directors Virginia Johnson and Terrence Orr offer a series of pre- and post-performance discussions at the August Wilson Center. Free to performance patrons.