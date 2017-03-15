The phenomenon that is 'Riverdance' celebrates 20 years

As much as it is an Irish experience, the success of “Riverdance,” celebrating its 20th anniversary, may lie in the fact that it is also “a human experience.”

“Some numbers are so lighthearted and fun it's contagious, while others wrench your heart out,” says Chloey Turner, a principal dancer who has been with the company for nine years. “It's truly a human experience and as everyone knows Ireland has had more than its fair share of harsh realities.”

She believes it's this relatability that has resulted in the show's continued success and is what keeps the audience coming back “time and time again.”

“It's timeless and shares with people all of the mysticism and storytelling that comes with being Irish,” she says.

The show returns March 17 to 19 to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center for five performances.

When Bill Whelan composed “Riverdance” more than two decades ago, “he tapped into an emotion that was able to strike a chord with anyone who has a soul,” Turner says.

Ireland's history is fraught with pain, suffering and a deep longing that people relate to regardless of whether or not they are Irish, she says.

The haunting whistle that opens the show followed by the growing strength and power that is “Reel Around the Sun” is so effective because even without the dancers the music is carrying the narrative, she says. “ ‘Riverdance‘ masterfully uses Irish music to illustrate the highs and lows every person feels in their life at some time or another,” she says.

For the first time in about 14 years, the show has created a number, “Anna Livia,” based on “River Liffey” by James Joyce. The river runs through Dublin where “Riverdance” was born.

The music has the ability to transport you to anytime or any place with something as simple as a chord or a rift, she says. “Riverdance” takes its audience members on a journey beginning with ancient legends and powerful tales all the way through the crisis that was the famine and eventually arrives in the modern day.

“Interestingly, no matter what time period we are in our culture sustains us and, even though it may appear to be different, the heart and root of who we are has never changed,” Turner says. “People can relate to that. People have an innate need and a yearning to belong to something greater than themselves and Irish people are some of the most inviting people there are in this world. We've toured the world and the overall message is always the same.”

The dancer refers to “Riverdance” as “Ireland's second largest export behind Guinness.”

“It has truly influenced the way people view Ireland on a global scale,” she says.

It is remarkable, apart from a few numbers and slight costume changes, that the show is practically unchanged in 20 years, she says. “The people that have come before me as well as those who will come after my time with ‘Riverdance' all experience the same phenomenon. It creates a special bond between everyone and unites a large group of people that wouldn't ordinarily have ever been possible.”

Turner views the current cast as the strongest in her years with the show.

“We are a disciplined, passionate cast that enjoys every minute of what we do,” she explains. “I have no doubt you'll leave feeling inspired. I feel ‘Riverdance' is a show that needs to be experienced at least once in a lifetime.”

After 20 years the crowds are still giving standing ovations.

“The music has proven to be timeless and haunting in such a way that I still often get shivers when the show starts,” she says. “It's been an honor and a pleasure to have been able to be a part of something so spectacular and I'm sure that ‘Riverdance' will have many more generations of continued success.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.