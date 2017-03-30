Compete for the coveted 'book jacket' during Putt Fore the Library in Harrison City

These golfers won't have to worry about rain dampening their round on the links.

The Penn Area Library in Harrison City will host Putt Fore the Library on March 31 and April 1. Among the stacks of books, will be a miniature golf course.

The event kicks off with an adults-only “19th” Hole Par-Tee on March 31. There will be music by Adorabulls, a Pittsburgh band featuring music from the 1980s and '90s. A “book jacket” will be awarded to the evening's top golfer.

Family Fun Day is April 1. There will be food available from Speal's On Wheels food truck.

“We are pretty excited,” says Dorene Miller, director for the library. “It's something that's unique and fun. We had looked at what other libraries have done successfully. We hope this works for us.”

Proceeds will support the library's annual summer learning club, which attracts more than 1,000 children and teenagers. In 2016, the library welcomed 53,946 visitors, circulated 110,000 items and held 3,898 computer sessions.

The golf course arrived March 30 through a company called Library Mini Golf, based in Trumbull, Conn. Co-owners and brothers Rick and Russ Bolton take care of everything from driving the equipment to the venue, setting up and breaking down. They charge a few thousand dollars based on the amount of distance and length of an event. Most times a sponsor covers that fee. Supporters also help design obstacles to enhance the course from creating a long red tongue to windmills to loop de loops. Holes often have motorized items and other interesting challenges. So each course is different.

Clients average $15,000 to $20,000 in money raised, if they do at least a day and a half event, Rick Bolton says.

“It's not just about the money raised,” he says. “Virtually all of our clients, especially those that have now done their sixth or seventh annual event with us, continue with the program because it brings new people to the library and allows them to showcase new programs and services available in the community. ... A Library Mini Golf is a great way to demonstrate the diversity of what can be done with these community buildings.”

The venture began as a one-time event when the brothers decided to raise money for Hurricane Katrina victims through an event called Golf for the Gulf. They turned their hometown library into an 18-hole miniature golf course and raised $10,000.

More than $3.8 million has been raised at more than 300 events in 25 states over the past eight years.

“We try to use every nook and cranny of the library, trying to weave holes through the stacks or down a stairway if there is one,” Bolton says. “We love hearing the library guests who come and see new things in the library they hadn't seen before.”

The course takes about three hours to set up. Bolton receives a floor plan from the library to design the configuration. Library Mini Golf supplies all the golf equipment — 18 putting greens and tee markers and an assortment of deflectors and obstacles.

Those who need some help with strategy, from club grip to adjusting for the greens, can enlist the knowledge of golf instructor Crawford Berthold.

The Monroeville resident has taught the sport for more than 30 years. He instructs at McDain's Golf Center in Monroeville, works at Dick's Sporting Goods in Monroeville and Rolling Fields Golf Club in Murrysville.

“I just want to help the library and help bring golf to people,” Berthold says. “Golf is the best sport in the world. These types of events keep me around the game, around the game I love. I am looking forward to golf in the library. Anything I can do to promote this game, I will do.”

