WTAE anchor Kelly Frey reveals she has breast cancer

In a stunning and emotional announcement Friday morning, WTAE anchor Kelly Frey told viewers she has breast cancer.

"Triple Negative, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma to be exact," Frey said.

The final seven minutes of Friday morning's broadcast was devoted to her announcement.

Minutes after Frey was done on air, she posted her message to Facebook : "Yes...I have breast cancer," Frey wrote. "I'm certainly still getting used to saying it. But it is getting easier....I have breast cancer.

"The plan is for me to begin 24 weeks of chemotherapy starting today, March 10th. I will go every 3 weeks for 2 hours for the first 12 weeks, followed by another 12 weeks where I'll get chemo every week for a half hour. As long as my white blood cell count remains stable and I don't have any other complications, I should have my last chemo right before my 44th birthday in August. After a few weeks break, I'll have surgery (to be decided) followed by radiation. My Christmas wish for 2017 is that I'll be cancer free. What a beautiful, precious gift that will be!"

Even before she was off the air, comments and words of encouragement were pouring in on her Facebook page.

Frey is WTAE's morning news anchor along with Michelle Wright, from 4:30 to 7 a.m. weekday mornings.

