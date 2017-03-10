Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

WTAE anchor Kelly Frey reveals she has breast cancer

Chris Pastrick Upgruv | Friday, March 10, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
WTAE
WTAE anchor Kelly Frey.

Updated 31 minutes ago

In a stunning and emotional announcement Friday morning, WTAE anchor Kelly Frey told viewers she has breast cancer.

"Triple Negative, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma to be exact," Frey said.

The final seven minutes of Friday morning's broadcast was devoted to her announcement.

Minutes after Frey was done on air, she posted her message to Facebook : "Yes...I have breast cancer," Frey wrote. "I'm certainly still getting used to saying it. But it is getting easier....I have breast cancer.

"The plan is for me to begin 24 weeks of chemotherapy starting today, March 10th. I will go every 3 weeks for 2 hours for the first 12 weeks, followed by another 12 weeks where I'll get chemo every week for a half hour. As long as my white blood cell count remains stable and I don't have any other complications, I should have my last chemo right before my 44th birthday in August. After a few weeks break, I'll have surgery (to be decided) followed by radiation. My Christmas wish for 2017 is that I'll be cancer free. What a beautiful, precious gift that will be!"

Even before she was off the air, comments and words of encouragement were pouring in on her Facebook page.

Frey is WTAE's morning news anchor along with Michelle Wright, from 4:30 to 7 a.m. weekday mornings.

Read more on UpGruv.com .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.