Entertainment planner: March 16-29
Updated 58 minutes ago
MARCH 17
Joey Alexander Trio, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org
Greasepaint Players' “Clown's Play,” March 17-18, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bolero,” March 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymhony.org
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem, March 17-26, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org
Riverdance, March 17-19, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
ZooHop to Spring, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org
Texture Contemporary Ballet “Velocity,” March 17-19, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. textureballet.org
MARCH 18
Rita Coolidge, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Annette Dashofy book launch, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or mysterylovers.com
Maple Sugar Festival, Boyce Park (alleghenycounty.us/parks), Plum, and Maple Madness, Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve (aswp.org), Fox Chapel.
Candlebox, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com
Phipps Spring Flower Show “Enchanted Forest,” March 18-April 16, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org
St. Vincent Camerata, March 18, St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. stvincent.edu
MARCH 20
Ta-Nehisi Coates, part of Pitt Contemporary Writers Series, William Pitt Assembly, Oakland.
MARCH 21
Rockin' Road to Dublin, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Shaolin Warriors, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts
MARCH 22
Fuse@PSO Tchaikovsky + Drake, with the music of Drake, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
MARCH 23
Pict Classic Theatre's “Oedipus Rex,” March 23-April 8, Union Project, Highland Park. picttheatre.org
New Kensington Civic Theatre's “Moonlight and Magnolias,” March 23-26, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info
MARCH 24
Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival and Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival, March 24-26, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghknitandcrochet.com
Westmoreland March for Parks, Twin Lakes and Cedar Creek parks and in Murrysville. co.westmoreland.pa.us
Pittsburgh Symphony Pop's “The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel,” March 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 24-26, various locations, Pittsburgh's Cultural District. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
Jane Austen Society Festival, March 24-25, 20th Century Club, Oakland. janeaustenpgh.org
MARCH 25
Green Day, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Westmoreland Symphony's “Rachminanoff's 3rd,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “Turandot,” March 25-April 2, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Harpist Katherine Siochi, St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica Crypt, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu
MARCH 26
America, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MARCH 27
One Night of Queen, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 28
Celtic Woman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 29
Golden Dragon Acrobats, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Ted Koppel, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghspeakersseries.org