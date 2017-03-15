Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Entertainment planner: March 16-29

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium
America

MARCH 17

Joey Alexander Trio, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh's North Side. 412-322-0800 or mcgjazz.org

Greasepaint Players' “Clown's Play,” March 17-18, Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. 724-836-7529 or gctheatre.org

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Bolero,” March 17-19, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymhony.org

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Dance Theatre of Harlem, March 17-26, August Wilson Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pbt.org

Riverdance, March 17-19, Benedum Center, PIttsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

ZooHop to Spring, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Highland Park. pittsburghzoo.org

Texture Contemporary Ballet “Velocity,” March 17-19, New Hazlett Theater, Pittsburgh's North Side. textureballet.org

MARCH 18

Rita Coolidge, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Annette Dashofy book launch, Mystery Lovers Bookshop, Oakmont. 412-828-4877 or mysterylovers.com

Maple Sugar Festival, Boyce Park (alleghenycounty.us/parks), Plum, and Maple Madness, Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve (aswp.org), Fox Chapel.

Candlebox, Oaks Theater, Oakmont. 412-828-6322 or theoakstheater.com

Phipps Spring Flower Show “Enchanted Forest,” March 18-April 16, Oakland. 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

St. Vincent Camerata, March 18, St. Vincent Basilica, Unity. stvincent.edu

MARCH 20

Ta-Nehisi Coates, part of Pitt Contemporary Writers Series, William Pitt Assembly, Oakland.

MARCH 21

Rockin' Road to Dublin, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Shaolin Warriors, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts

MARCH 22

Fuse@PSO Tchaikovsky + Drake, with the music of Drake, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

MARCH 23

Pict Classic Theatre's “Oedipus Rex,” March 23-April 8, Union Project, Highland Park. picttheatre.org

New Kensington Civic Theatre's “Moonlight and Magnolias,” March 23-26, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info

MARCH 24

Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival and Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival, March 24-26, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghknitandcrochet.com

Westmoreland March for Parks, Twin Lakes and Cedar Creek parks and in Murrysville. co.westmoreland.pa.us

Pittsburgh Symphony Pop's “The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel,” March 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 24-26, various locations, Pittsburgh's Cultural District. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

Jane Austen Society Festival, March 24-25, 20th Century Club, Oakland. janeaustenpgh.org

MARCH 25

Green Day, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Westmoreland Symphony's “Rachminanoff's 3rd,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “Turandot,” March 25-April 2, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Harpist Katherine Siochi, St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica Crypt, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu

MARCH 26

America, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MARCH 27

One Night of Queen, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 28

Celtic Woman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 29

Golden Dragon Acrobats, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Ted Koppel, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghspeakersseries.org

