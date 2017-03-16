Kennywood to host Comicon on Father's Day

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 1:51 p.m.
Everyone attending the Kennywood Comicon in June 2017 will receive a special custom edition Archie comic book, Betty & Veronica #1, featuring an exclusive cover by Robert Hack showcasing the Archie gang enjoying a day at Kennywood.

Dads who like comic books may want to start dropping hints to their families about how they'd like to spend Father's Day.

On June 18, New Dimension Comics will partner with Kennywood to present Kennywood Comicon, featuring comic book vendors, artists, creators and pop culture attractions.

“I'm thrilled to partner with Kennywood to bring our comic book resources together into one of the most fun venues in Pittsburgh for a great event,” says Todd McDevitt, owner of New Dimension Comics and promoter of 3 Rivers Comicon. “We are both in the family entertainment business, so joining forces is a natural fit.”

Vendors and attractions will set up around the West Mifflin park's Lagoon area; artists will be featured in the pavilions.

“We believe Comicon will be a big hit with our guests and provide a little extra bonus to all the fun of a day at Kennywood,” says Jerome Gibas. Kennywood's general manager.

Patrons who arrive at the park wearing a superhero shirt will pay a special admission price of $25, rather than the normal fee of $47.99.

Everyone attending will receive a special custom edition Archie comic book, Betty & Veronica #1, featuring an exclusive cover by Robert Hack showcasing the Archie gang enjoying a day at Kennywood. Hack will be on hand to autograph copies of this collectible comic.

Details: ndcomics.com

