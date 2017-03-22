Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
More A and E

Entertainment planner: March 23-April 5

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Carla Lowers (left) of Allegheny Township knits her “scoreboard KALs,” at Kathy's Kreations on Nov. 06, 2015, in Ligonier. The women formed a team called Stealing Stitches and get together every Friday to work on knitting their “scoreboard KALs,” which are cowls where one color, usually gold, represents your home team (Steelers), and the secondary color, usually black, represents the opposing team. Every time one of the teams scores, the knitters do one line for each point. By the end of the season, they have a long scarf.
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra
Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra artistic director Daniel Meyer
File
Celtic Woman
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Connie Whitmer of West Bloomfield, Mich., kisses Elizabeth, a white bull terrier, on the nose for luck before competing in the Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association Dog Show at the Monroeville Convention Center, Saturday, April 2, 2016.
Drew Gurian/Invision/AP
In this Oct. 19, 2016 photo, members of Bon Jovi front row from left, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, back row from left, Phil X, and Hugh McDonald pose for a portrait in promotion of their new album 'This House is Not for Sale' at the Sixty SoHo Hotel in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)
Submitted
Paul Shaffer & the World's Most Dangerous Band
Pittsburgh Speakers Series
Ted Koppel
Daya
Mills Entertainment
“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live” brings the characters from the PBS kids' series to life onstage.

Updated 24 minutes ago

MARCH 23

Pict Classic Theatre's “Oedipus Rex,” March 23-April 8, Union Project, Highland Park. picttheatre.org

New Kensington Civic Theatre's “Moonlight and Magnolias,” March 23-26, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info

MARCH 24

Jane Austen Society Festival, March 24-25, 20th Century Club, Oakland. janeaustenpgh.org

Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival and Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival, March 24-26, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghknitandcrochet.com

Westmoreland March for Parks, Twin Lakes and Cedar Creek parks and in Murrysville. co.westmoreland.pa.us

Pittsburgh Symphony Pop's “The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel,” March 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 24-26, various locations, Pittsburgh's Cultural District. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 25

Green Day, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Westmoreland Symphony's “Rachminanoff's 3rd,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org

Pittsburgh Opera's “Turandot,” March 25-April 2, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org

Harpist Katherine Siochi, St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica Crypt, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu

MARCH 26

America, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

MARCH 27

One Night of Queen, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 28

Celtic Woman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

MARCH 29

Golden Dragon Acrobats, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Ted Koppel, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghspeakersseries.org

MARCH 30

Daya, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

MARCH 31

Toby Mac, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com

Bob Mintzer Big Band & New York Voices, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh. mcgjazz.com

Rocktopia, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

Stevie Nicks, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

Pittsburgh Symphony's “Pictures at an Exhibition,” March 31-April 2, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org

“Medea,” March 31-April 8, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu/tickets

Taste of the Neighborhood, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

APRIL 1

Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association Dog Show, April 1-2, Monroeville Convention Center.

Brian Ferry, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org

APRIL 2

Paul Shaffer & the World's Most Dangerous Band, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

APRIL 3

Lea Solonga, part of the Trust Arts Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 4

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhod, April 4-6, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org

APRIL 5

Bon Jovi, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.