Entertainment planner: March 23-April 5
Updated 24 minutes ago
MARCH 23
Pict Classic Theatre's “Oedipus Rex,” March 23-April 8, Union Project, Highland Park. picttheatre.org
New Kensington Civic Theatre's “Moonlight and Magnolias,” March 23-26, Penn State New Kensington. 724-339-3140 or nkct.info
MARCH 24
Jane Austen Society Festival, March 24-25, 20th Century Club, Oakland. janeaustenpgh.org
Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival and Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival, March 24-26, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. pghknitandcrochet.com
Westmoreland March for Parks, Twin Lakes and Cedar Creek parks and in Murrysville. co.westmoreland.pa.us
Pittsburgh Symphony Pop's “The Sounds of Simon & Garfunkel,” March 24-26, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Humanities Festival, March 24-26, various locations, Pittsburgh's Cultural District. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 25
Green Day, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Westmoreland Symphony's “Rachminanoff's 3rd,” Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-837-1850 or westmorelandsymphony.org
Pittsburgh Opera's “Turandot,” March 25-April 2, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or pittsburghopera.org
Harpist Katherine Siochi, St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica Crypt, Unity. concertseries.stvincent.edu
MARCH 26
America, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
MARCH 27
One Night of Queen, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 28
Celtic Woman, Benedum Center, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
MARCH 29
Golden Dragon Acrobats, Palace Theatre, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Ted Koppel, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghspeakersseries.org
MARCH 30
Daya, Stage AE, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com
MARCH 31
Toby Mac, Petersen Events Center, Oakland. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com
Bob Mintzer Big Band & New York Voices, Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Pittsburgh. mcgjazz.com
Rocktopia, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
Stevie Nicks, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com
Pittsburgh Symphony's “Pictures at an Exhibition,” March 31-April 2, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or pittsburghsymphony.org
“Medea,” March 31-April 8, Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, Greensburg. setonhill.edu/tickets
Taste of the Neighborhood, Latrobe Art Center. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org
APRIL 1
Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association Dog Show, April 1-2, Monroeville Convention Center.
Brian Ferry, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh. 412-392-4900 or heinzhall.org
APRIL 2
Paul Shaffer & the World's Most Dangerous Band, Palace Theater, Greensburg. 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org
APRIL 3
Lea Solonga, part of the Trust Arts Cabaret Series, Cabaret at Theater Square, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 4
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhod, April 4-6, Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. 412-456-6666 or trustarts.org
APRIL 5
Bon Jovi, PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh. 800-745-3000 or ppgpaintsarena.com