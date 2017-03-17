In new recruitment ads, Marines shown as good citizens

SAN DIEGO — The Marine Corps no longer needs just a “Few Good Men” as it looks to diversify. The elite force — embroiled in a scandal of online nude photo sharing — is highlighting how its warriors are also good citizens in an ad campaign aimed at millennials.

In one scene of the TV ads that aired Friday, Marines hoist “Toys for Tots” boxes. In another, real video shows a Marine veteran tackling an armed robber at a convenience store.

The “Battles Won” campaign has been in the works for months, but its release comes as the Marine Corps' image has taken a beating amid an investigation into nude photos of female Marines posted without their consent on a private Facebook page used by Marines.

The Marine Corps is in the process of trying to boost its numbers and recruit more women, and the new TV ads include clips of women in combat fatigues, though some who viewed the ads said the spots did not do enough to attract more female recruits or show the Marine Corps culture is changing toward women.

Marine Corps officials said the campaign is not aimed at a particular demographic other than those of recruiting age. The Marine Corps shared the campaign with The Associated Press ahead of its official rollout Friday in conjunction with the first weekend of the hugely popular March Madness college basketball games.

The military's smallest branch is also considering replacing its iconic tagline, “The Few. The Proud. The Marines,” one of the most successful ad campaigns of the 20th century.

The short, simple phrase highlighted the elite status given to Marine warfighters and drew recruits after the draft in the 1970s. It will continue for now as the Marine Corps' tagline in promotional materials or on the backs of T-shirts.

Marine Corps officials said the branch needed a recruitment ad campaign that portrayed who Marines are and why the Marine Corps exists.

“Battles Won” is designed to drive home the message that mental, moral and emotional strength are as important as physical toughness.

The rollout of the recruitment campaign is set to begin as at least 20 victims have now come forward to complain that explicit photos of them are being shared online by active duty and retired members of the Marine Corps and others, a leading Navy investigator said Friday.

Curtis Evans, the division chief for criminal investigations for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, told reporters that he expects more victims will come forward as the probe continues.