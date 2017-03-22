Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
A&E Briefs: 'Doubt,' Waxahatchee, Bentley, Cold War Kids

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Catch ‘Doubt' before its gone

Closing this weekend, “Doubt” at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Space Gallery is an art exhibit about just that, uncertainty in what we think we see, what we know and what we think we know.

Organized by Nadine Wasserman, an independent curator and freelance art critic, it includes the work of six artists — Lenka Clayton, Lori Hepner, Mindy McDaniels, Gina Occhiogrosso, Diane Samuels, Mary Temple — that explores the way uncertainty can open our minds to new ways of perceiving.

The mediums are as varied as the artists themselves, ranging from neon to photography and ink to audio.

Admission is free, but the exhibit closes March 26. Space is located at 812 Liberty Ave., Downtown.

Details: 412-325-7723 or spacepittsburgh.org

— Kurt Shaw

Waxahatchee heading to Oakland

Waxahatchee, the indie rock venture of Katie Crutchfield, will perform March 23 at Carnegie Lecture Hall in Oakland.

The show presented by WPTS, University of Pittsburgh's radio station, is headlined by the singer songwriter, originally from Birmingham, Ala., but now calling Philadelphia home. The band's name pays homage to Alabama, named after the Waxahatchee Creek in her home state. Crutchfield gained the attention of Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and other music outlets with her album “Ivy Tripp” on Merge Records, which topped album of the year lists in 2015.

Waxahatchee is playing solo U.S. shows through mid-April. She then switches gears from headliner to opener, supporting the New Pornographers from April 18 to May 6 throughout the country. Crutchfield then heads over to England to play the End of the Road Festival.

In Pittsburgh the opening acts are Kevin Morby and Mary Lattimore.

Tickets are $15 to $20 for the 8 p.m. show. Details: wptsradio.org

— Zach Brendza

Cold War Kids to play Stage AE

Cold War Kids will return to Pittsburgh on March 23, playing Stage AE on the North Shore.

The Long Beach, Calif., band is touring in support of its six full length album, “L.A. Divine,” set to be released April 7 through Capitol Records.

Last week, the group released a new single “So Tied Up,” featuring British artist Bishop Briggs. “Love Is Mystical” and “Can We Hold On?” were previously put out as singles from the LP, which is the first to feature David Quon as lead guitarist who replaced former Modest Mouse guitarist Dann Gallucci.

The band's last full length album, 2014's “Hold My Home,” charted at No. 56 on Billboard 200 and saw the single “First” ascend to the No. 1 spot on the rock airplay and alternative songs charts.

The group will play the North Shore venue for the third time in three years. The opening act is Middle Kids. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. Details: 800-745-3000 or promowestlive.com

— Zach Brendza

