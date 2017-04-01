Despite the challenges of technology, Patty Weir and her books survive

Patty Weir has seen other used book stores come and go in the 29 years she's owned Patty Weir's Paperbacks in Greensburg. It's always been a tough business, she says, made tougher by the advent of the Internet and e-readers.

Still, the Hempfield resident says, “This is my life, and I don't want to give it up.” Her goal is to celebrate 30 years at her South Main Street location on Jan. 2, 2018. Then, she says, “Whatever's meant to be will be.”

Question: Who's buying books nowadays?

Answer: I'd say it's 50/50 men and women. The older people don't want to hear about that Kindle, they want a book. Working people in middle age seem like they're the ones who don't have time for a book — a Kindle is just easier for them and their lifestyle. But we're starting to get back a lot of people who are finding out that, staring at that bright screen, their eyes are bothering them, so they're switching back to books.

That's a good sign that books are not going to die out. A Kindle is great for what it is, but it's absolutely hurt the book business.

Q: What are your customers reading?

A: People ask what's most popular, but there isn't really any one thing. Everybody has their own thing they love to read — mystery, fiction, every category. We've always carried every genre because everybody has their special thing they like.

For romance, Nora Roberts has always been a big one. Danielle Steele was big when I opened, but her books have died off. Back when I started, it was the (historical) romances, now it's the paranormal stuff — the vampires and such.

The Pattersons, the Grishams, are always big. Kids' books and young adult books still go well, too. That (market) has actually gotten stronger.

Q: How did you get started in the business?

A: I was living in Florida with my husband (in the early 1980s) to take care of his family and a restaurant. I always read and my daughter always read, so we'd go to all the used bookstores down there. We fell in love with one and we'd go there every time we had a day off.

It was that family bookstore that got me hooked on all of this, and when we moved back up here, the owner of that store guided me. A friend of mine owned this building at the time and he said, “Patty, why don't you just rent a couple of rooms and try it.” This was Eddie's Barber Shop, which everybody in town knew.

I told my husband I'd give it six months. We started out with two rooms, and I kept adding rooms and eventually bought the building. When Eddie retired, I took over the whole downstairs.

Q: So you learned as you went?

A: I learned a lot over the years. I learned what not to take in. We tried textbooks one time, but that was a big, horrible mistake. We tried music CDs, but that didn't pan out either.

A lot of things I used to take, like reference books, now people just get that online. I used to sell cookbooks like crazy; I hardly take them in anymore. Pinterest and things like that took over.

Q: How did you build up your original inventory?

A: I went to sales. I put an ad in the paper for books, and people just started bringing them in. Word of mouth helped. The people kept bringing books in, and we kept growing and growing.

Q: I notice that your store doesn't have that old-book smell.

A: I've gone into used book stores and walked right back out, because I didn't want to touch anything or they had that musty smell. I try to be careful what I take in.

I won't buy a book if it's not in good condition. I won't take any books that have gotten wet, any books that have been in basements. I sell books that I would want to buy.

Q: With wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling books, how do you track what you have?

A: I keep it alphabetical and in categories. I don't have anything on a computer — the program for that was ridiculous, so I do it the old-fashioned way: you call me up and ask for a book, and I go back there and look on the shelf. I pretty much know what I have and what I don't have.

