A&E briefs: Art inspired desert, The Bard and Daniel Tiger

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Art inspired by the desert

The Land of Enchantment holds a special fascination for Hempfield artist John Bixler, whose paintings will be displayed from March 31 to June 23 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg.

Bixler spent time in New Mexico in the early 1960s while serving in the army and visited the galleries and artist communities in Santa Fe and Taos.

He says he vowed, “Someday I'm going to come back here and do art.” Retired after a career in marketing and IT for a medical device manufacturing company, he travels to New Mexico “every chance that I get.”

“I'm inspired by the work of the desert artists, their bright oranges and yellows,” he says. “The pueblo artists are really fantastic.”

Bixler's first solo show, “An Abstract Beginning,” is part of the Picture This at the Library series of exhibitions, a joint venture of the library and Greensburg Art Center. An opening reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. April 7.

The largely self-taught artist works mostly in oils, but also dabbles in acrylics, pastels, drawing and photography. His work tends toward the abstract.

He says the library show will be something of a career retrospective, featuring works going back to 1969.

Details: 724-837-5620 or ghal.org

— Shirley McMarlin

The Bard isback on stage

The Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company will present Ken Ludwig's “Shakespeare in Hollywood” from March 30 through April 2 in Ferguson Theater on the Hempfield campus, 150 Finoli Drive.

The play, based on William Shakespeare's “A Midsummer Night's Dream,” is set in 1934 as a famous German director endeavors to stage Shakespeare's comedy at the Hollywood Bowl, and then decides to turn the play into a movie. Shakespeare's Oberon and Puck appear and, finding themselves far from their native Athenian Woods, initiate farcical antics and general chaos.

Ludwig's play was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and won the Helen Hays award for Best New Play of the Year. Ludwig is author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and the Tony Award-winning musical “Crazy for You.”

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. March 30-April 1 and 2 p.m. April 2. Admission is $10, or $5 for students, seniors and those with Pitt ID.

Details: greensburg.pitt.edu

Trust welcomes home Daniel

Daniel Tiger – one of the iconic symbols of “Mister Rogers' Neighborhood” – is coming “home” for a visit.

A live stage show based on the hit PBS Kids animated television series, “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood” from The Fred Rogers Company, will entertain Daniel's youngest fans and their families in three performances April 4-6 at the Byham Theater, Pittsburgh. The production is part of the Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents series presented by Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The interactive musical adventure features Daniel and his friends as they sing, dance and laugh their way through their familiar Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others and celebrating new experiences.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $28.50 - $45. A VIP Meet & Greet is $60 and includes one premium seat to show and a post-show Meet & Greet and photo opportunity with Daniel Tiger and one other character. All children must have a VIP ticket and be accompanied by an adult with a VIP ticket.

Where: Byham Theater, Pittsburgh

Details: 412-456-6666, trustarts.org or in person at Theater Square box office, 655 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. Groups of 10 or more, call 412-471-6930.