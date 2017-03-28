Annual dog show brings multiple breeds to the Monroeville Convention Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $9; free for children under 12, if accompanied by an adult

When: Separate shows will run April 1 and 2. Doors open at 7 a.m. each day, and judging begins at 9 a.m; shows ends at 5 p.m. daily

When Jerry, a black and tan English cocker spaniel, enters the show ring, he becomes like an actor on Hollywood's red carpet on Oscars night.

“Jerry turns (it) on like he's at a premiere,” says his owner, Jay Beaver, 59, a 30-year dog-show veteran from North Huntingdon. “He thinks he's everything and (thinks) … ‘Wow this is what I'm here to do. I'm supposed to show everybody how great I am.'”

Beaver's dogs — Jerry and his black offspring, a female named Mist, both purebred English cockers — are among an estimated 1,000 dogs competing April 1 and 2 at the Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association Annual Dog Shows at the Monroeville Convention Center. The dogs competing are purebreds from some 177 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club. People can watch these dogs as the judges rate them, talk to breeders, shop at dog-themed vendors, and just admire and learn about canines they might get as pets.

“There's such a different variety,” says Nancy Glabicki of Plum, who is working as an announcer at the dog show. “When you're getting a dog, you should try to find a dog that fits your family.”

Glabicki, who has Belgian tervuren dogs, says most show dogs enjoy the experience and all the attention they get.

“If they don't enjoy it, they're not going to show well, and then they're not going to win,” says Glabicki, who works with the Westmoreland County Obedience Training Club. “What's not to like about getting a treat, and being brushed to look pretty?”

Marge Snyder of Shadyside has been showing dogs since she was 13. Now 70, Snyder is showing a 10-month-old border terrier named Rowan at the Monroeville show.

It will be the first show for the grizzle-and-tan-colored pup, who is a good example of the rare border terrier breed, Snyder says.

“He's a really good-looking dog,” she says about Rowan, who might be shy in this new experience.

For attendees, the dog show offers good opportunities to learn about potential pets, she says.

“A dog show is a really good place to meet breeders of really good quality dogs,” Snyder says. “People will just be able to come up to these people and say, ‘Tell me about your breed.' ”

The dog experts love the chance to interact with the public, she says.

“If I'm standing there with my dog and someone comes up to me and says, ‘That's a really good-looking dog; tell me about it' — that feels great,” Snyder says.

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.